Festive food: Behala James Long gets new restaurants and cafes ahead of Durga Puja

Behala’s James Long Sarani is buzzing with fresh flavours as new restaurants and cafes have opened doors ahead of Durga Puja. From casual hangouts serving burgers and pasta to buffet spreads and classic Bengali thalis, there’s something for every craving. These new addresses promise lively interiors, festive menus and the perfect ambience for adda sessions before pandal-hopping begins.

Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor

Adding to the list of Bengali restaurants in the locality is the brand new outlet of Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor. Dark wood tones, vintage Bengali movie posters and Goopy-Bagha themed décor set a nostalgic, homely ambience. The food is rooted in Bengali classics: thalis, fish and prawn dishes, mishti and seafood, with traditional flavours and generous portions.

Pocket pinch: Approx. Rs 1,000 for two

Address: 33, Nafar Chandra Das Road, Indrajit Pally, Behala, Kolkata: 700040

Barbeque Nation

Stepping into Barbeque Nation in Behala, you’ll find a vibrant, spacious setting with indoor seating, live grills at every table and an elaborate buffet layout. Great for a festive family dinner! The menu is a spread of North Indian, Chinese, salads, desserts and kulfi alongside unlimited starter grills and main course.

Pocket pinch: Approx. Rs 1,000 for two

Address: 1st Floor, 69/1, Opposite M P Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School, Jadu Colony, Behala, Kolkata: 700034

Dough As You Like – The Patisserie

This bakery-café on Bhupen Roy Road gives off a chic yet cosy vibe with pastel walls, comfy seating, and soft lighting, making it a sweet retreat amid pre-Puja bustle. The menu leans on bakery and desserts: cakes, pastries, muffins. There are savoury snacks and fast bites, too, on offer, with plenty of options for chocolate lovers.

Pocket pinch: Approx. Rs 400-500 for two

Address: 20, Bhupen Roy Road, Muradpur, Behala, Kolkata: 700034

Cafe House

With cosy, well-lit interiors and casual indoor and outdoor seating, Cafe House on James Long Sarani feels warm and inviting. It can be the perfect spot to catch up during Durga Puja, especially if you are going to visit the Barisha Club pandal. The menu offers continental and Chinese options, burgers, wraps and a range of beverages. They also serving English breakfast.

Pocket pinch: Approx. Rs 500 for two.

Address: 18, James Long Sarani, Sakher Bazar, Purba Barisha, Kolkata 700008

James Long Cafe & Restro

A newly opened eatery on James Long Sarani, James Long Cafe & Restro offers a bright, modern interior with casual seating and warm lighting, perfect for pre-Puja outings. Its menu spans Chinese, seafood, pasta, fast food and beverages.

Pocket pinch: Approx. Rs 800 for two.

Address: Dr. Debi Prasad, James Long Sarani, Roychoudhury, Kolkata 700008