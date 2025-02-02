Vintage car rally, music festival and more Kolkata news in pictures

Vintage car owners of Kolkata participated in a Vintage Car Rally organised by Calcutta Rowing Club on SundaySoumyajit Dey
A band from the Netherlands and a troop of dancers from Orissa Koraput Dance performed at the World Peace Music Festival Sur Jahan 2025 in Golf Green on February 1. The festival ended on February 2AG & Arnab Dutta
As International Kolkata Book Fair continues in full swing, Saraswati Bhandar organised a mobile book fair on a tram. The Tram Boimela travelled from Esplanade to Shyambazar on January 31, inviting readers to get on board and buy their chosen readsMy Kolkata
On Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state minister of agriculture and parliamentary affairs Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay placed wreaths at the pedestal of the Father of the Nation’s statue at Mayo Road on January 30Suvendu Das
Chinese New Year celebrations at Pou Chong main branch in Tirreta Bazar. A dragon dance was held to welcome the Year of the Snake on January 29My Kolkata
The 48th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair was inaugurated at the Mela Prangan in Karunamoyee, Salt Lake, on January 28 (Tuesday). The annual book fair, first held in 1976, is Asia’s largest non-trade book fair and also the most attended book fair in the worldAmit Datta