Margotsav 2025: A festival of inclusion, healing and joy at Turf XL

All pictures by Soumyajit Dey

On Sunday, Turf XL turned into a lively playground of creativity and care as Margotsav 2025 unfolded — a one-of-a-kind inclusive festival by Marga Mind Wellness Studio. The event blended sports, art, food and therapy to create a joyful space where people of all abilities came together.

The arena was filled with cheers as children ran in races like Rolling Raftaar and Superheroes ke Superpowers. There was even a drum circle that engaged those present. “Participation is more important than perfection,” said Mansi Sanghvi Bhayani, Marga’s founder. “Sports and art bring everyone together and build resilience.”

Children from Pratham Padakshep, Mentaid, Dwish, Mental Health and Wellness Trust, Samanway, Playing with Ashis and Asha Niketan took part in the inclusive races and obstacle games at Margotsav 2025, their energy lighting up the arena. Their smiles and cheers perfectly captured the festival’s spirit — celebrating ability, inclusion and the simple joy of participation.

The Hurdle Hawk zone kept the energy high with a 20-foot climbing wall, a mechanical bull and obstacle courses. Designed to build coordination and confidence, the adventure space was a hit with both children and adults.

In the Gaming Story zone, laughter echoed as visitors took part in carnival-style challenges like Bottle Balance and Spoon Precision Maze. The stalls were run by volunteers who were from various Kolkata colleges.

A quieter corner, the Counselling Booth, offered activities that made mental health interactive and tangible. Each task was designed to raise awareness about emotional wellness through play and reflection.

Creativity found its voice at Kala Marga, where individuals with intellectual disabilities showcased their handmade crafts and ran their own sales counters. “These children are the future, and are going to be independent,” said Neha Sarraf, proud to see her daughters working at Marga.

The Pot Belly food court was equally meaningful. Each stall was set up by someone who had received help from Marga. “Mansi helped me discover confidence I didn’t know I had — that’s why I’m here today, serving food proudly,” said Manvi Banani, who runs Flavours of Home.

Among the crowd were parents like Priyanka Arora, whose son Om has been with Marga for a year. “He was shy and hesitant to speak, but now he expresses himself openly,” she said, smiling as he raced across the track.

Co-founder Rohan Bhayani reflected on how Margotsav has evolved. “We began in a small park, and now Turf XL is filled with races, food stalls and Kala Marga — all built on inclusion,” he said.

Watching it all with pride was Neha Patel, Mansi’s mentor and senior psychologist. “Mansi has built something holistic that supports both mental health and special education. This event shows how far her vision has come,” she said.