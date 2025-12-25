In pictures: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, other Bollywood stars celebrate Christmas with gusto

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were among the several Bollywood stars who celebrated Christmas with family and friends this year. Here’s a glimpse into their Christmas celebrations.

1 11 Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Archies actress Khushi Kapoor, along with her friends Vedang Raina and Orry, had a slumber party in adorable pyjamas and accessories on the night before Christmas. Khushi opted for a red sweatshirt paired with striped pyjama pants.

2 11 Instagram

Actress Sonakshi Sinha was all smiles as she hugged her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal. While Zaheer looked dapper in his casual outfit, Sonakshi kept her look minimal in a white shirt paired with denim pants.

3 11 Instagram

Oodela star Tamannaah Bhatia turned dazzled in a ravishing red ensemble for Christmas and spent the festive night indulging in cookies and marshmallows.

4 11 Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar marked the festival by decorating a Christmas tree at her residence. She looked stunning in her simple yet classic red pyjama suit.

5 11 Instagram

Actress Tilottamma Shome soaked up the holiday spirit, spending the day with her family over a hearty feast and decorating her house.

6 11 Instagram

From fun rides at an adventure park to quality family time, Shilpa Shetty embraced the Christmas spirit with husband Raj Kundra and their kids.

7 11 Instagram

Actor Tovino Thomas clicked a selfie with his family. The actor charmed up in a crisp white shirt and Santa cap.

8 11 Instagram

Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal celebrated Christmas with her fiance Gabriella Demetriades and their sons.

9 11 Instagram

Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik celebrated the festival of frost and cake with his Aashna Shroff, as the couple posed in front of a spangled tree.

10 11 Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shared pictures from her Christmas celebration at her brother, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence.

11 11 Instagram

As part of the promotion for their new film Tu Meri Mein Tera Mein Tera Tu Meri, actor Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday shared a hug for a photo. Kartik sported a crisp white shirt, while Ananya looked adorable in a red dress and a deer‑horn headband.