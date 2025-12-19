At CIMA Art Gallery, Less Is More traces history of abstraction and minimalism in Indian art

CIMA Art Gallery on Friday opened its doors to a comprehensive exhibition capturing the multifaceted aspects of Indian minimalism and abstraction. Titled Less Is More, the exhibition is prefaced by an essay by Rakhi Sarkar, founder and director of CIMA, which traces the roots of abstraction back to India itself.

The essay underscores how abstraction is deeply embedded in spiritual sensibilities and how tribal art traditions beautifully uphold the principles of minimalism.

Rakhi Sarkar’s work points out that the ideas which later came to define abstract art in the West were carried from India through the Theosophical Society, founded in 1875 by Russian-born mystic Helena Blavatsky and American Colonel Henry Steel Olcott.

1 6 The essay by Rakhi Sarkar underlines that tribal art has traditionally celebrated figuration through the lens of minimalism. (All Pictures: Soumyajit Dey)

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are almost 32 years old, but this is the first time that we are chronicling the trajectory of abstract art in this country. While exploring the subject, we realised that even internationally, the ideas that shaped abstract art travelled from India through the Theosophical Society,” Sarkar told My Kolkata. She added that while realism or naturalism explores external reality, abstraction delves into the inner life.

“Some paintings might evoke certain feelings in you, and the artist gives that right to the viewer. You bring in another dimension,” she said.

2 6 Rakhi Sarkar highlighted that the roots of abstraction can be traced back to India itself and while realism celebrates external reality, minimalism delves into the metaphysical, the inner side of life.

Sarkar also highlighted the challenges she encountered while organising the exhibition.

“To organise an exhibition of this stature and this depth is very difficult. Earlier, of course, we had a lot of access to artwork at public institutions, but now public institutions don't lend to private sector, so as a result, we have to either go to the estates of the artists or seek help from other private sectors and that is what we have done here,” she said.

The exhibition, which is currently underway at CIMA art gallery, explores the evolution of abstraction and minimalism in Indian art through the works of several esteemed artists like Samir Aich, Shakila, Ashok Mallick and Bimal Kundu.

3 6 Less Is More explores abstraction and minimalism in Indian art through the works of several esteemed artists like Samir Aich, Shakila, Ashok Mallick and Bimal Kundu.

“Abstraction is not sudden. It has evolved from realism and naturalism. After Rakhee di approached me, I began thinking about abstraction. She allowed me immense freedom in my creative process. My sculpture represents a flying bird. There is a ball in the centre, and it serves two purposes — balance and symbolism. The ball resembles an egg and we associate an egg with a bird. The base is transparent. It is not of any other colour, say black, because it represents the sky and limitless possibilities. This is my view of my artwork. The rest I leave to on-lookers,” said sculptor Bimal Kundu.

4 6 Bimal Kundu with his sculpture that he describes as a bird in flight.

Painter Ashok Mallick shared that he embraced abstraction during his stay in Germany, where he produced over 50 works. Artist Shakila spoke of her early experiments with paper collages, adding that her works offer a “powerful reflection of life’s journey and unwavering resilience”.

5 6 Artist Shakila said her artwork represents life’s journey and unwavering resilience.

Other works on display draw inspiration from diverse sources, including geometry and the mysteries of nature. Yogesh Murkute explores the power of colour through layered tones and subtle transitions, while Shreyasi Chatterjee blends traditional textile art with contemporary painting. Seema Ghurayya’s works, dominated by pale whites, invite viewers into a contemplative space.

Collectively, the artworks urge viewers to pause, reflect and question their understanding of reality.

6 6 The artworks urge viewers to question their understanding of reality.

Less Is More will unfold at CIMA Art Gallery in two phases. The first phase, inaugurated on 19 December, will run until February, when the second phase will open, featuring a fresh set of artworks.

The exhibition will be open from 3 pm to 7 pm on Mondays, and from 11 am to 7 pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays. It will remain closed on Sundays and all public holidays.