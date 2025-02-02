ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Theme Puja, celebrations at Kolkata schools and more on Saraswati Puja

Kolkatans painted the city in yellow on Saraswati Puja

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 02.02.25, 09:34 PM
Chorbagan Sarbojanin’s cartoon-inspired Saraswati idol is stealing hearts and drawing massive crowds. With thousands flocking to the pandal, police have been deployed to manage the rush
Sannidh Raychaudhuri
Linc Limited has crafted an idol of goddess from recycled Linc Pentonic pens
Press release
Young Boys Club, Dum Dum, stuns with Fyalna, a unique pandal made entirely from recyclables, including 100 kg of paper waste. A sustainable tribute to the goddess
Sannidh Raychaudhuri
Students, staff and ex-students of Taki Girls School participated in the Saraswati Puja celebrations on Sunday
Arnab Dutta
Students attended the sandhya arati at Sanskrit College
Arnab Dutta
Flowers and garlands were in great demand on the occasion of Saraswati Puja
AG
An illuminated gate installed for Saraswati Puja at a club in Salt Lake
Amit Datta

