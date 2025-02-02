In pictures: Theme Puja, celebrations at Kolkata schools and more on Saraswati Puja

Chorbagan Sarbojanin’s cartoon-inspired Saraswati idol is stealing hearts and drawing massive crowds. With thousands flocking to the pandal, police have been deployed to manage the rushSannidh Raychaudhuri
Linc Limited has crafted an idol of goddess from recycled Linc Pentonic pensPress release
Young Boys Club, Dum Dum, stuns with Fyalna, a unique pandal made entirely from recyclables, including 100 kg of paper waste. A sustainable tribute to the goddessSannidh Raychaudhuri
Students, staff and ex-students of Taki Girls School participated in the Saraswati Puja celebrations on SundayArnab Dutta
Students attended the sandhya arati at Sanskrit CollegeArnab Dutta
Flowers and garlands were in great demand on the occasion of Saraswati PujaAG
An illuminated gate installed for Saraswati Puja at a club in Salt LakeAmit Datta