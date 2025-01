7 10

The treasure trail which has become a signature of Kolkata on Wheels took a different shape this time round with the format being moved to a Time Distance Speed (TDS) competition. With five spots to hit across the city, the trail began and ended at the District Grand Lodge where participants had to find five broken car parts and one treasure to decide the winner. The trail took the 18 cars that took part to Quest Mall, Milan Mela, Morris Garages in Topsia, then to the office of Bengal Motorsports Club in Paddapukur, followed by a 6-km drive around south Kolkata before they came to the Kolkata on Wheels office in Bhowanipore. Each car had a driver, a navigator who would take a new tulip from the stewards at each point and a passenger for added support