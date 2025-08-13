Bang for your buck: Bookmark these Kolkata bookstores for irresistible discounts in August

Attention bibliophiles, it’s time to break your ‘no-more-books' vow. Several Kolkata bookstores, especially those around College Street, are offering irresistible discounts this month.

So loosen your purse strings and dive headfirst into the world of fantasy, history, romance, or mystery — all without burning a hole in your pocket.

My Kolkata has curated a list of five bookstores that are offering page-turning deals this month.

Independence Day Book Festival at Deep Prakashan

Located on the third floor of Coffee House, Deep Prakashan is offering up to 50 per cent discount on a wide selection of books starting August 15. Additionally, all books by author Baridboran Ghosh are available at a special offer price here. Further, the first 10 winners of a lucky draw will each receive a Starmark gift coupon worth Rs 21,000. The draw will be shown live on Facebook, and this offer is available exclusively for offline purchases. Buyers will also get one free bookmark with each book they purchase.

Address: 15, Bankim Chatterjee Street, College Square West, College Street

Freedom Festival at Dey's Publishing

Set to conclude a day before Independence Day, the festival is offering up to 50 per cent discount on a wide selection of books. Explore all your favorite genres — horror, thriller, romance and comedy — at affordable prices. This festival is taking place on the ground floor of Vidyasagar Tower.

Address: 13, Bankim Chatterjee Street, Sealdah, College Square

Saturday sale at Patra Bharati

Patra Bharati is offering a 30 per cent discount on books by authors Himadri Kishore Dasgupta, Prachet Gupta, Srijato, Abhick Dutta, Bhaswar Chatterjee, and Rajashree Basu Adhikari. The books will be available at a discounted price only on August 16. It’s a steal deal, book lovers!

Address: 3/1, College Street Bata, College Row, College Street.

Eleventh anniversary celebration at Book Farm

To mark its 11th anniversary, Book Farm is giving a 30 per cent discount on all books and a 40 per cent discount on 36 selected titles, including 12 new books. The offer is valid till August 17, and purchases above Rs 3,000 can also earn you a free gift worth Rs 400.

Address: 16, Suryasen Street, College Square, Kolkata 12 (Lane to the left of Putiram's sweet shop).

Year-round sale at Mitra & Ghosh Publishers Private Limited

Avail your favourite books at a 25 per cent discount from this shop. Bonus? The offer is not seasonal. No festival, no occasion needed — satisfy your book cravings every month without breaking the bank.

Address: 10, Shyama Charan Dey St, College Street Bata, College Street