In pictures: Children with hearing impairments discover freedom through play

The Oral School for Deaf Children turned 61 this year, and the milestone was marked with a celebration that perfectly reflected its mission of empowerment and inclusivity. Forty-three students, from toddlers to young adults, were welcomed into a vibrant world of fun and freedom at Jump-N-Joey, a trampoline and adventure park.

Founded in 1964 and located on Short Street, the school has long worked to create opportunities for children with hearing impairments, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds. The anniversary was not only about marking time, but also about reaffirming the belief that play and learning must go hand in hand.

From rope ladders and obstacle courses to the thrilling Spider Tower, the children embraced every challenge with unbridled energy. Teachers, too, joined in, proving that fun knows no age or limit. “Bar hearing, there is nothing that a child with a hearing impairment cannot do,” a teacher remarked — and the sight of students conquering each corner of the play zone made that truth evident.

The students expressed their gratitude in sign language during the cake-cutting to mark the school’s 61st anniversary

Play experts ensured safety while encouraging exploration, while staff members bridged gaps through sign language, making the experience seamless and warm.