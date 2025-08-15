Daredevil motorcyclist, Chhau dancers shine at Kolkata’s Red Road Independence Day parade

Daredevil motorcycle stuntmen form a spectacular display on Red Road
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee inspects the guard of honour amid Independence Day drizzle
Kolkata Police pipe band braves the rain as they march at the Independence Day parade
A fleet of Kolkata Police motorcyclists rides in perfect formation during the parade
Chhau dancers bring folk vibrance to the Red Road celebrations
Folk performers depict unity with a vibrant cultural dance themed on nature and heritage
School students march with placards showcasing scripts and alphabets