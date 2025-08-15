ADVERTISEMENT

Daredevil motorcyclist, Chhau dancers shine at Kolkata’s Red Road Independence Day parade

From precision police drills to dazzling cultural performances, the city celebrated 79th Independence Day with colour, pride, and unity despite rain

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 15.08.25, 12:47 PM
All pictures by Soumyajit Dey
Daredevil motorcycle stuntmen form a spectacular display on Red Road

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee inspects the guard of honour amid Independence Day drizzle

Kolkata Police pipe band braves the rain as they march at the Independence Day parade

A fleet of Kolkata Police motorcyclists rides in perfect formation during the parade

Chhau dancers bring folk vibrance to the Red Road celebrations

Folk performers depict unity with a vibrant cultural dance themed on nature and heritage

School students march with placards showcasing scripts and alphabets

