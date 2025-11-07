A step-by-step visual guide to filling the SIR form for the 2025 West Bengal voter list

How to fill the BLO SIR form (Step-by-step)
Step 1: Keep these ready
If applicable: details from 2002 voter list (see Steps 6-8) and death certificate of any deceased family member on the rolls.
Step 2: Receive the forms from the BLO
You’ll get two
duplicate forms bearing your name, photo, area and booth, plus the BLO’s name
and contact details. You will fill both, keep one, and return one when the BLO
revisits
How to contact your BLO:
Step 3: Verify all pre-printed details
Carefully check what’s already printed:
If anything is wrong, correct it in the designated fields or inform the BLO.
Step 4: Fill the 2025 update section
Parent/Spouse details:
Step 5: Attach the second photo
Paste the second stamp-size photo next to the printed photo as indicated, on both copies.
Step 6: Check if you were in the 2002 voter list
Visit https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in → “Electoral Roll of SIR 2002”. Select District → Assembly Constituency → Polling Station → Final Roll. Find your name (or a qualifying relative’s — see Step 8)
Step 7: If your own name appears in the 2002 list, fill only the left-side table (“Your 2002 details”):
Step 8: If your name is not in the 2002 list, map yourself to one qualifying relative from 2002: father/mother/paternal or maternal grandparent.
Note: Mapping to husband/wife is not accepted.
Then fill only the right-side table:
Step 9: Sign the form
You sign in the box. If you cannot sign, an adult family member may sign on your behalf, mentioning the relationship.
Step 10: Handle deletions (if any)
If a listed family member has expired, keep the death certificate ready for the BLO so the name can be removed from the rolls.
Step 11: Submit and keep a copy. Retain one filled form for your records. Return the other to the BLO when they revisit. Save the BLO’s contact for any follow-ups.
Quick reminders