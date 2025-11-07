Frequently asked questions on SIR

The Telegraph Salt Lake took questions from readers on the ongoing special intensive revision of rolls to a senior election official. Here are the answers.



I have a voter ID card. Why do I still need to fill up the SIR form?

Mere possession of your voter ID card is not a guarantee that you are an elector enlisted in the current electoral roll. For example, someone who has taken up citizenship of a different country might have retained his or her Indian voter card. So that alone would not allow him or her to cast a vote here.

Can I contact the BLO on my own?

Yes. You can reach out to your BLO and discuss a convenient time for his or her visit if you are not home all the time.

I was not of voting age in 2002. My parents used to stay in a different assembly constituency then. How should I go about the SIR?

If you have already enrolled your name in the voter list and you are a voter in this constituency, a form will be issued in your name. You cannot be in the 2002 list as you were under 18 then. Even if your parents were not voters here then, they must have been voters somewhere else. Look them up under that district and constituency. If they were in a different state, visit https://voters.eci.gov.in/ and search for the relevant state under Special Intensive Revision 2026. The search will take you to the particular state’s chief electoral officer website with the details of the last SIR. For example, for Tripura you will be guided to SIR 2005 while for Bihar it will be SIR 2025.

I stay abroad for higher studies. Can my parents fill up the SIR form on my behalf?

This is a temporary absence. You are still a voter back home. An adult member of the family who is also a voter in the same constituency can fill up the form on your behalf. He or she can also sign in your place, but the name and his or her relation to you need to be clearly mentioned underneath the signature.

I am a senior citizen. I have not voted in the last 25 years. I don’t know if my name is in the current list or the 2002 list. What should I do?

If your name is in the current list, you will get to know as the BLO will visit you with the enumeration form. The form is specific to the elector. The form will carry your EPIC number. So even if you have lost the voter card, if your address has not changed in 25 years you may request the BLO to look you up in the 2002 voter list. If you used to stay elsewhere in 2002, you will need to inform the BLO which constituency you stayed in and which polling station you voted in for him or her to look you up.

I have lost my EPIC. All that I retain is a photocopy. Can I apply for a new voter card before next year’s Assembly election?

You will have to wait till after December 9 for the completion of the SIR enumeration process. The draft roll will come out on December 4. Your name will either be on the roll or not. If you have been allotted a new EPIC number, you will have to fill up a form applying for a duplicate EPIC after reporting the loss to the police.

I have received a form but I could not find myself, my parents or my grandparents in the 2002 list. What will happen?

You will receive a notice for a hearing. You will have to produce the relevant documents before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). In Bidhannagar, it is likely to happen in the subdivisional office unless the number of people involved is high enough to require different arrangements. If the ERO is satisfied, he or she will add your name to the voter list.

If the draft voter list does not include my name, may I apply for inclusion?

If you want to include your name, fill up Form 6A. If you have turned 18 years or are set to do so, fill up Form 6.

I have shifted to Salt Lake from elsewhere. How can I get my name included here in the voter list?

Fill up Form 8 to change your constituency. If you have come from outside the state, you also have to submit a declaration in Annexure 4. A new voter, whose name is not there in any voter list elsewhere, also has to produce Annexure 4.

My name is not in the 2002 voter list. My parents have expired since then. How will I do the mapping in the form?

Even if your parents have expired now, their names should be there in the 2002 list. Use the details of either of them for the mapping in your form.

My house in Salt Lake is under lock and key. My tenant, who occupies the ground floor, is unfriendly. I am staying elsewhere. What will happen?

The BLO will visit your home a maximum of three times. Your form will not be given to the tenant. The BLO may try to leave a notice. But if it is not possible to contact you, your name will not be in the draft rolls. You may appeal if that happens and you will be called to a hearing. Alternatively, you can contact your BLO by looking up the contact information based on your assembly constituency and part number. Another option is to fill up the form online. You will not need to sign on that.