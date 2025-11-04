How to contact your BLO? As SIR of voter lists rolls out in Bengal, here’s a quick guide

The special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bengal rolled out on Tuesday morning to identify every voter in each booth of all the 294 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The task of the matching of the existing voters to the 2002 cut-off – when the last such exercise took place in the state – has been assigned to the booth level officers aka BLOs.

The BLOs obviously cannot knock on every door on the same day. The matching exercise will continue till December 4 and a draft summary roll will be published on December 9.

After the draft roll is published the electors whose names could not be matched with the 2002 list or whose names are missing even after the exercise have the option to appeal before the Election Commission.

The website of the state chief electoral officer, https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/ is also providing the names and phone numbers assigned for the booths of the individual electors.

Here is how to find out the BLO, the electoral registration officer (ERO) and the district election officer for a particular voter:

Go to the CEO West Bengal website: https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/

Click on “Find Your Name on the Electoral Roll”, which will open another page, the voters’ service portal.

On the portal enter your electors photo identity card (EPIC) number aka voter card number and fill n the other details like language and state.

Open “view details” on the last column. The name of the DEO, ERO and the BLO with their phone numbers is displayed on the right side of the screen.