Samantha-Raj Nidimoru to Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal: Indian stars who got hitched this year

From close-knit ceremonies to grand celebrations, 2025 saw several Indian stars across film, television and music tie the knot with their partners. Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal and Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani are among the celebrity couples who got hitched this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 1 December at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. For her wedding, Samantha wore a red banarasi saree with floral motifs and a golden zari border. Raj, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white kurta-pajama set paired with a beige Nehru coat.

Though Raj and Samantha never officially confirmed their relationship prior to their marriage, the couple had sparked dating rumours earlier this year after they made several public appearances together.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Actress Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame married her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani on the set of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga on 30 September. Several celebrity guests, including Farah Khan Kunder, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, and Rubina Dilaik, attended the couple’s wedding.

While Avika looked gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga on her big day, Milind complemented her in a golden sherwani.

With cameras rolling and families present, every ritual from haldi and mehendi to the pheres unfolded on the sets of the reality show.

According to media reports, Avika and Milind first met in Hyderabad in 2020 through mutual friends.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Actress Hina Khan exchanged vows with her boyfriend of 13 years, Rocky Jaiswal, after a long battle with breast cancer. Jaiswal has worked as a supervising producer on several hit TV shows, including the popular Star Plus serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which marked Hina’s television debut.

The couple met on the sets of the show, following which their friendship gradually blossomed into love. They made their relationship public in 2017.

Hina chose a Manish Malhotra opal green sari for her wedding. Jaiswal opted for a white embroidered kurta from the same label.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

Actor Aadar Jain tied the knot with fiancee Alekha Advani in a white-themed beach wedding in Goa on January 13. The couple later solemnised their marriage on February 21, following traditional Hindu rituals.

Aadar had made his relationship with Alekha official on November 13, 2023, by sharing a picture of the two holding hands. They got engaged in the Maldives in September 2024 and went on to celebrate their roka ceremony in November last year.

The wedding festivities were attended by several members of the Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday were among the other celebrities who joined the couple to celebrate their big day.

Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang in a private ceremony on Valentine’s Day this year. While the Gul singer sported a blush pink sherwani, Hridi looked gorgeous in an embroidered red lehenga. According to media reports, she is the founder of Guru Om Candles and Decor.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee

Actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee also exchanged vows on Valentine’s Day. The couple opted for ivory-coloured attires by celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani for their wedding.

Babbar, son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and late cinema icon Smita Patil, is known for films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dum Maaro Dum, and Chhichhore. Banerjee was a Miss World Canada finalist before venturing into acting. She made her debut with the 2013 Telugu film Kiss alongside Adivi Sesh.

Babbar and Banerjee began dating in 2022 and later got engaged.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal

Actress-YouTuber Prajakta Koli of Mismatched fame married her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal in a ceremony at Maharashtra’s Karjat on 25 February.

Prajakta looked gorgeous in a custom Anita Dongre lehenga with floral motif embroidery, while Vrishank opted for an off-white sherwani.

According to media reports, the couple first connected online in 2011. Soon their friendship blossomed into romance, and they dated for 15 years before exchanging vows.

Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia

Singer-songwriter Darshan Raval tied the knot with his best friend Dharal Surelia in a close-knit ceremony on 18 January. For his special day, the Soni Soni singer donned an ivory sherwani. Dharal looked stunning in a red bridal outfit.

Saaraa Khan and Krish Pathak

Actress Saaraa Khan, known for her debut series Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, married Krish Pathak on 5 December, following both Hindu and Islamic rituals. The couple had earlier registered their marriage in a court ceremony on 6 October.

According to media reports, Saaraa and Krish met on a dating app.

For her wedding, Saaraa selected a red bridal lehenga, while Krish looked dapper in a dark green suit and a printed ethnic jacket.

Rahul Kumar and Keziban Dogan

Actor Rahul Kumar, who played the role of the witty teenager Millimeter in 3 Idiots, married a Turkish woman Keziban Dogan on 4 May. Dogan has said that she approached Kumar after watching his performance in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

For their wedding, the couple followed both Hindu and Christian rituals. Apart from 3 Idiots, Rahul has also starred in Bandish Bandits, Campus Beats and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.