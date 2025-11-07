How to fill up the SIR form: A primer

If your name is there in the 2025 electoral rolls, the booth level officer (BLO), accompanied in most cases by booth level agents (BLA) of political parties, will visit you at home.

You will be handed two enumeration forms, which are in duplicate, bearing your name and photograph, residential area and polling booth. The BLO will leave the forms with you and will return for collection after a few days. The form will also bear your BLO’s name and contact number in print. You will keep one filled-up form with you and return the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

SIR forms being distributed at a house in CL Block on Tuesday

You will need two stamp-size current photographs of yourself to affix next to the printed photograph.

There are two blocks to be filled up on the form. The first one is straight-forward and self-explanatory. The one below, with two tables side by side, needs careful consideration as those are based on the voter list of 2002, when the Special Intensive Revision had taken place in West Bengal for the last time.

The 2002 list

Go to https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in on the internet. A moving scroll in the middle of the screen will have “Electoral Roll of SIR 2002”. Click on that. Choose the district where you were enlisted in 2002. Then choose the assembly constituency. You need to then choose the polling station where you used to cast your vote in those days. If you do not remember, you need to look under each polling station till you find your name. Click on “Final Roll” to the right of the name of the polling station and the list will open.

Fill up only the left-side table if your name appears in the voter list of 2002.

The EPIC number asked for in the box is what your EPIC number was in 2002, not the current one which is likely to be different. In case your old card did not have a number then let it be.

The “relative’s name” refers to the relative who is mentioned in your old voter card — father/mother/husband. Even if the person has expired now, it does not matter. Nor does it matter if your name was spelt wrongly or you had a different surname (before marriage) or had a middle name (Kumar, Mohan, Nath) which is not there in the new voter list. The name and all other information (assembly constituency, part number, serial number) should be exactly as you find it in the 2002 voter list. Next to “Relationship”, write who the relative is with relation to you.

If you do not find your name in the 2002 voter list, you need to map yourself with any one of your father/mother/ paternal grandfather or grandmother/ maternal grandfather or grandmother whose name you can find in the 2002 list. Mapping with your husband or wife is not accepted.

In that case, you leave the left side of the box blank and fill up the right side instead (Details of relative whose name is given in the previous column in the last SIR).

Here the first entry, Name, is not your name but that of the relative (father/mother/grandparent) with whom you are mapping yourself. The Epic no. is also his or her. The Relative’s Name under that refers to the relative mentioned in the person’s 2002 voter card. So if you are mapping yourself with your father, and have written your father’s name and 2002 Epic number, you need to write his father’s name (or whoever’s name was printed as relative in his EPIC).

The “Relationship” under this is the elector’s (your) relation to him or her. In this case, write “Father”. The rest of the details should be from the assembly constituency under which his or her name was listed in 2002. Once again, it does not matter if the person is dead or does not reside under that 2002 assembly constituency any more. Retain the spelling and everything else as you find it in the 2002 rolls.

If the elector cannot sign the form, an adult family member can sign it on his or her behalf, mentioning the relationship.

If a family member has expired, keep the death certificate ready to show the BLO so that the name can be struck off the rolls.