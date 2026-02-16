ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Kolkata’s Bridgerton-inspired ball: Taylor Swift songs and a nod to the season of love

Youth community After College recreated the charm of a Regency-era ballroom in the heart of the city with singles and couples diving into the world of gowns, gloves and violin covers

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 16.02.26, 12:48 PM

Dearest gentle reader, this is the Bridgerton season — and Kolkata is making the most of it. As fans of the popular Netflix period drama eagerly await the February 26 premiere of Season 4 Part II, city-based youth community After College recreated the charm of a Regency-era ballroom at New Alipore’s The Courtyard Project on Sunday. 

Bridgerton ball in Kolkata
1 6
All pictures: Soumyajit Dey
ADVERTISEMENT

Like the show, the Bridgerton-themed event was all-inclusive. The ball saw singles and couples arriving in gowns, gloves, corset belts, bow ties and tuxedos. 

2 6

There was also a delicious spread inspired by the iconic series. Prepared by 20-year-old baker Srija Basu, the menu included truffle pop balls, brownies, mousse, cupcakes, katsus, and burgers. 

Bridgerton-themed event in New Alipore
3 6

Attendees indulged in a series of games during the evening. One game required participants to balance a coin in a glass, while another had pairs balancing a balloon between their noses. If any couple dropped the balloon, they were disqualified. 

4 6

While couples danced to romantic tunes, singles had the opportunity to meet new people and pair up for dances inspired by the Shondaland show. 

5 6

Nearly 50 youngsters from across the city turned up for the event, grooving to English pop hits, violin covers of popular songs from the Bridgerton soundtrack, and Hindi chartbusters. 

6 6

At the end of the evening, one pair was recognised as the couple of the night. 

RELATED TOPICS

Bridgerton 4 Bridgerton Netflix Bridgerton Season 4 Shondaland
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE