Inside Kolkata’s Bridgerton-inspired ball: Taylor Swift songs and a nod to the season of love

Dearest gentle reader, this is the Bridgerton season — and Kolkata is making the most of it. As fans of the popular Netflix period drama eagerly await the February 26 premiere of Season 4 Part II, city-based youth community After College recreated the charm of a Regency-era ballroom at New Alipore’s The Courtyard Project on Sunday.
Like the show, the Bridgerton-themed event was all-inclusive. The ball saw singles and couples arriving in gowns, gloves, corset belts, bow ties and tuxedos.
There was also a delicious spread inspired by the iconic series. Prepared by 20-year-old baker Srija Basu, the menu included truffle pop balls, brownies, mousse, cupcakes, katsus, and burgers.
Attendees indulged in a series of games during the evening. One game required participants to balance a coin in a glass, while another had pairs balancing a balloon between their noses. If any couple dropped the balloon, they were disqualified.
While couples danced to romantic tunes, singles had the opportunity to meet new people and pair up for dances inspired by the Shondaland show.
Nearly 50 youngsters from across the city turned up for the event, grooving to English pop hits, violin covers of popular songs from the Bridgerton soundtrack, and Hindi chartbusters.
At the end of the evening, one pair was recognised as the couple of the night.