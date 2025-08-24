Abanindranath Tagore’s ‘Rajkahini’ revived through theatre, puppetry at Ramjhol 3.0

1 4 Photos: Soumyajit Dey

Abanindranath Tagore’s Rajkahini, a landmark collection of short stories based in Rajasthan, was reimagined at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) on Sunday (August 24) as part of Ramjhol 3.0, a week-long festival celebrating the cultural traditions of Rajasthan.

The session, titled Weaving Rajputana and Bengal: Reimagining Abanindranath Tagore’s Rajkahini, revisited the 1909 text that adapted Rajput legends such as the saga of Rani Padmini for a Bengali readership. Written during the Swadeshi movement, Rajkahini framed tales of sacrifice and courage as narratives of national pride.

Rangroop Theatre and Doll’s Theatre staged a retelling of Rani Padmini’s story through theatre and puppetry at Ramjhol. Chaiti Mitra, associate professor of English and director at ACGAL, provided a contextual reading of the text as a cultural bridge between Bengal and Rajasthan.

Beyond Rajkahini, Ramjhol 3.0 is offering audiences a wide spectrum of Rajasthan’s living traditions through dance, music, art, theatre, and discussion. Performances include Ghoomar and Naach Rajwadi style by Vishaka Saraf, a recital by the Manganiyar Boys guided by master musicians Bhungar Khan, Nehru Khan, Bhutta Khan, and Papamir, a Qawwali by the acclaimed ensemble Rehmat-e-Nusrat, and a set by indie singer-songwriter Rahgir.

Workshops and interactive sessions feature ethnic table décor, a Rajasthani miniature painting workshop, and a lively twist on Antakshari. Rajendra Kedia is presenting his collection of traditional Rajasthani proverbs, described as a treasure trove of folk wisdom.

Also part of the festival is a screening of Mokhan Vahini, a comedy from Stage OTT. There is a panel discussion with female entrepreneurs as well. Priti Agarwalla (Desi Lantern), Anjali Jhunjhunwala (Zestful Flavors), and Preetanjali Pasari (Butterfingers) are participating in a panel moderated by Pramila Shah.