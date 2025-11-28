‘Stranger Things’ S5 BTS: Cara Buono and Nell Fisher share a laugh, David Harbour pulls a face

Cara Buono and Nell Fisher share a laugh, Natalia Dyer and Finn Wolfhard enjoy a light-hearted moment, and David Harbour pulls a funny face in latest behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the popular Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things Season 5. Here’s a look at the pictures shared by co-creator Ross Duffer after the Thursday premiere of the latest instalment.
While Buonco essays the role of Karen Wheeler, Fisher plays her youngest daughter Holly Wheeler. A scene in the fifth and final instalment of the sci-fi series shows them confronting a demogorgon from The Upside Down.
In another picture, Buonco wears a tired expression in a red sweater and beige oven mitts.
Buonco lies on the floor with fake blood smeared all over her body during a scene filmed after her face off with a demogorgon.
Natalia Dyer’s Nancy Wheeler looks at her brother Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) as he clicks pictures with a camera.
David Harbour essays the role of police officer Jim Hopper in the sci-fi series set in the fictional town of Hawkins. Hopper is also the adoptive father of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven.
Jamie Campbell Bower reviews his shots as Vecna.
Winona Ryder arm wrestles Luke Kokotek, who plays the younger version of Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers in the latest instalment of Stranger Things.
One of the BTS photos features Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in the show.
Natalia Dyer dresses up in a pink outfit for a scene in the show.
Episodes 5 to 7 of Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December in India. The series finale will drop on 1 January, 2026.