‘Stranger Things’ S5 BTS: Cara Buono and Nell Fisher share a laugh, David Harbour pulls a face

Cara Buono and Nell Fisher share a laugh, Natalia Dyer and Finn Wolfhard enjoy a light-hearted moment, and David Harbour pulls a funny face in latest behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the popular Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things Season 5. Here’s a look at the pictures shared by co-creator Ross Duffer after the Thursday premiere of the latest instalment.

1 9 Instagram/@rossduffer

ADVERTISEMENT

While Buonco essays the role of Karen Wheeler, Fisher plays her youngest daughter Holly Wheeler. A scene in the fifth and final instalment of the sci-fi series shows them confronting a demogorgon from The Upside Down.

2 9 Instagram/@rossduffer

In another picture, Buonco wears a tired expression in a red sweater and beige oven mitts.

3 9 Instagram/@rossduffer

Buonco lies on the floor with fake blood smeared all over her body during a scene filmed after her face off with a demogorgon.

4 9 Instagram/@rossduffer

Natalia Dyer’s Nancy Wheeler looks at her brother Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) as he clicks pictures with a camera.

5 9 Instagram/@rossduffer

David Harbour essays the role of police officer Jim Hopper in the sci-fi series set in the fictional town of Hawkins. Hopper is also the adoptive father of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven.

6 9 Instagram/@rossduffer

Jamie Campbell Bower reviews his shots as Vecna.

7 9 Instagram/@rossduffer

Winona Ryder arm wrestles Luke Kokotek, who plays the younger version of Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers in the latest instalment of Stranger Things.

8 9 Instagram/@rossduffer

One of the BTS photos features Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in the show.

9 9

Natalia Dyer dresses up in a pink outfit for a scene in the show.

Episodes 5 to 7 of Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December in India. The series finale will drop on 1 January, 2026.