In pictures: Rongdhonu Mela showcases queer-trans-disabled entrepreneurship in Kolkata

Photos: Soumyajit Dey

Rongdhonu Mela, a two-day queer-trans-disability flea market organised by city-based NGO Sappho for Equality, concluded at Taltala Ground in Jadavpur on 23 November, drawing steady footfall and participation from marginalised entrepreneurs.

The organisation, which has been working with queer, trans and non-binary individuals for over 26 years, said the event was aimed at providing visibility and economic support to communities that continue to face structural discrimination and limited livelihood opportunities, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair hosted 46 entrepreneurs from queer, trans, disabled and single-women groups. Stalls featured apparel, ethnic wear, handicrafts, accessories, artwork, paintings, photography, badges, fridge magnets, beauty and lifestyle products, craft items and food, including local and Mughlai dishes.

Community-led enterprises such as Metho — a single-women’s collective from the Sundarbans — Behala Naba Proyas and Sanchar, both disabled entrepreneurs’ collectives, and Lopchu Peshok Ekal Mahila Sangathan from Darjeeling participated in the event.

Azad Foundation, which works with women and trans persons in non-traditional livelihoods, and queer-trans collective Black Eagle Binders were also present.

Several MSME units run by queer-trans-disabled entrepreneurs took part, including Queer Crochet Guy, Crafts with Manisha, Q-Wear, Shirto & Teaography, Kurush Kari, The Cakers Lane, Liv Queer, Abigsoftee, Biriyani Bugs, Dark Canvas (Tattoo) and Jewels in My DNA.

The cultural segment of the Mela featured performances by singer Lopamudra Mitra on 22 November and all-female hip-hop group Wild Wild Women on 23 November. Adamya, a transmasculine music band, opened the second day’s programme, while Alor Opera performed on the first day. A drag act by Naaz was also staged on 23 November.

Other performers included Odissi dancer Monami Nandy, contemporary dancer Sangram Mukhopadhyay, stand-up comic Jhelum Gupta, belly dancer Tushar Roy, dancers Manjima and Mehboob, classical artistes Shreya Acharya and Kingshuk Batabyal, and singer Abby.

Sappho for Equality said Rongdhonu Mela formed part of its ongoing work in economic justice, violence reduction, legal empowerment and rights-based advocacy for queer and trans communities, and urged the public to support marginalised entrepreneurs by attending such events.