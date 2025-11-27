CIMA opens its doors to a vibrant celebration of creativity with Art Mela 2025

1 10 Amit Datta

Like every year, CIMA Art Mela 2025 is opening on a vibrant note. The exhibition aims to showcase original artworks at accessible prices — allowing more people to engage with art that speaks to them, breathes with them, and becomes part of their story.

This year, the art mela runs from 28 November to 30 November at CIMA gallery. My Kolkata brings you glimpses of the works displayed at the gallery during its annual affordable art fair — the biggest in India.

2 10 Amit Datta

Started in 2008 by the Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) in Kolkata, the exhibition marks the collective’s ongoing commitment to making art accessible to all.

3 10 Amit Datta

From Bengal’s Patachitra to Gond art, the mela brings together an array of artworks from across traditions.

4 10 Amit Datta

A visitor explores the gallery with her daughter, pausing to admire the artworks.

5 10 CIMA

Made with botanical pigments on handwoven silk, Vishal Bhand’s work brings out the natural beauty of leaves.

6 10 Amit Datta

“The whole purpose of the art mela is to revive the purchase among lovers of the art, particularly the young lovers of art,” director and curator of CIMA, Rakhi Sarkar, said.

“This year, we have a very special collection, as many artists have created exclusive series for the Art Mela. From ceramic works and sculpture collections to 3D art, graphics, and abstract pieces, young art collectors will get to explore a wide array of artworks curated especially for them in this year’s edition,” she added.

7 10 CIMA

Whether it’s embroidery and sequins on fabric, woodcut prints, watercolours, mud art, or mixed media on paper, young art collectors will discover a wide variety of works to choose from.

8 10 CIMA

Emphasising the importance of inclusivity, Rakhi Sarkar noted, “We are also supporting young artists from the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy (IICP) by having a collection of their works.”

9 10 Amit Datta

The exhibition also features artwork by Paresh Maity. Maity was honoured with the Anandabazar.com Bochhorer Best awards 2025 for his remarkable contribution to watercolour painting.

10 10 Photo by Amit Datta

Art Mela 2025 opens its doors to art enthusiasts at CIMA Gallery (43, Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue, Sunny Towers, 2nd Floor) on 28 November and continues till 30 November.