Kolkata Centre for Creativity spreads awareness about Down Syndrome through clay modelling workshop

To raise awareness about Down Syndrome, the city’s popular art-and-culture hub — Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) — has organised a five-day workshop, in association with Calcutta Ladies Circle and Manovikas Kendra.

The workshop started on March 20, a day ahead of World Down Syndrome Day, with its next leg scheduled from April 21 to 23 at Manovikas Kendra. Through clay modelling, the endeavour aims to ignite expression and creativity among minds above 12 years of age.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clay modelling workshop comes under the DEAI (diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusivity) initiatives taken by the multidisciplinary art centre.

The theme for World Down Syndrome Day 2025 was “Improve Our Support Systems” that aims to spread awareness and sensitisation about creating an inclusive space for individuals with the condition. Down Syndrome is named after John Langdon Down —- an English physician. He was the first to describe it in 1866. However, the chromosomal cause was discovered in the 1950s.

“This workshop aligns perfectly with the WDSD 2025 theme — that is improving the support systems for people with Down Syndrome. Clay modelling becomes a therapeutic tool that nurtures confidence, motor skills, and creativity. By creating together, we build a world that values and supports every individual, regardless of ability,” said Richa Agarwal, the chairperson of KCC.