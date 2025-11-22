Festa Italiana 2025 celebrates Italian food and culture under a canopy of stars in Kolkata

Festa Italiana 2025 brought an evening of food, awards and music to the Consulate General of Italy in Kolkata on Friday. Organised in partnership with the Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event was held to mark the tenth edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World.

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Riccardo Dalla Costa, Consul General of Italy in Kolkata, welcomed guests. “We are particularly honoured this year, not only to open our house to all of you, but to have the participation of Michelin-starred chef Mr Italo Bassi,” he said.

2 6

He added that the event was part of a larger effort to recognise personalities and institutions that strengthen the Indo-Italian cultural connection. “This event falls into the framework of the tenth edition of the Italian Cuisine from the World,” he said.

3 6

The evening opened with the Meraviglia Awards 2025, which honoured contributors to Italian culture in the city. Filmmaker Gautam Ghose and tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh were among the awardees celebrated for their work.

4 6

The highlight of the night was the food. Michelin-starred chef Italo Bassi, visiting Kolkata for the Italian Cuisine Week, prepared his signature Rigatoni al ragu di maiale for the guests. Hyatt Regency Kolkata curated the rest of the Italian menu.

5 6

The spread featured a grazing table filled with cheeses, cold cuts and crackers, steaming soups, fresh bread and Caesar salad. There were grilled meats, vegetables and mushrooms, along with risotto and ravioli. The dessert spread included crisp cannoli and a rich slice of chocolate cake.

6 6

Live music brought another layer of Italian charm to the setting. Saxophonist Gianni Denitto and accordionist Alessandro D’Alessandro performed through the evening, offering a blend of traditional and contemporary sounds that matched the relaxed mood of the open-air venue.

Also Read Michelin-starred chef Italo Bassi cooks up Italian classics with a dash of love in Kolkata