Cyclone Ditwah likely to reach Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and southwest Bay of Bengal by November 30: IMD

Cyclonic storm Ditwah is poised to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the early hours of November 30, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The weather office reported that the system lay 320 km south southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south southeast of Puducherry and 530 km south of Chennai on Friday.

It is very likely to continue its north northwestward movement across the Sri Lanka coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal before approaching the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

2 2 Fishing boats remain anchored against the backdrop of Vizhinjam International Seaport in the wake of bad weather and the impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (PTI)

The storm swept across Sri Lanka on Friday, leaving 46 people dead and 23 missing. Schools were closed and train services suspended as torrential rain and strong winds crippled daily life, bringing the island nation to a near standstill.

The cyclone is expected to surf the sea and move parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast as it progresses.

With the Cauvery Delta districts and coastal regions forecast to receive heavy rain, the Tamil Nadu government has instructed district collectors to remain on high alert and initiate necessary rescue and relief operations. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea.