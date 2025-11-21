Earthquake in Bangladesh triggers panic among Sector V office workers

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Bangladesh on Friday morning sent waves of panic across Kolkata’s IT hub, Salt Lake Sector V, where hundreds of office employees rushed out of their buildings.
The quake occurred at 10.08 am and was strong enough to be felt across several parts of the city, prompting people to evacuate high-rises and gather on the streets.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres with its epicentre located at latitude 23.77 N and longitude 90.51 E. The tremors were short but sharp.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Kolkata. Authorities are monitoring aftershock possibilities. This comes after two moderate-intensity earthquakes struck Pakistan and Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).