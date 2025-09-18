In pictures: Behala’s Durga Puja pandals explore global issues and themes of devotion

The Durga Puja committees and pandals of Behala are portraying global issues and mystical themes through creativity and skill. From highlighting the plight of war zones and dying cultures, to bringing the charm of devotion and exploring evolution, the themes are unique. Here’s a sneak peek at some of these Puja pandals...
Behala Natun Dal has reimagined their pandal to portray ‘Shibani Dham’. It has been conceptualised by Rono Bandyopadhyay, Amar Sarkar and Sanjay BhattacharyaPhotos: Soumyajit Dey