In pictures: Behala’s Durga Puja pandals explore global issues and themes of devotion

Check out the themes of Behala Natun Dal, Barisha Club, Haridevpur 41 Pally and more

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 18.09.25, 01:01 PM

The Durga Puja committees and pandals of Behala are portraying global issues and mystical themes through creativity and skill. From highlighting the plight of war zones and dying cultures, to bringing the charm of devotion and exploring evolution, the themes are unique. Here’s a sneak peek at some of these Puja pandals... 

Behala Natun Dal has reimagined their pandal to portray ‘Shibani Dham’. It has been conceptualised by Rono Bandyopadhyay, Amar Sarkar and Sanjay Bhattacharya
Photos: Soumyajit Dey
Behala Friends Club’s theme is ‘Nobanno Wounds War and Hunger’, imagined by artist Pradip Das
Behala Club Sarbojonin Durgotsav’s theme is ‘Monchas’ by artist Krishanu Pal
Barisha Club has designed their pandal around the theme ‘Shunyo Prithibi’ (Empty World). The artist is Manash Das
Near Behala, at Haridevpur 41 Pally, the theme this time is ‘Sopan’. The artist is Gouranga Kuila
