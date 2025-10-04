Durgaville 2025: How community effort brought Bengal’s Durga Puja to life in a German city

1 9

In Erlangen, Germany, Durga Puja is much more than a festival — it’s a bridge between continents, carrying the warmth of Bengal into the heart of Europe. This year, Durgaville marked its fifth edition with renewed enthusiasm, bringing students, families and working professionals under one roof for a grand celebration of cultural pride.

After last year’s Rajbari-inspired décor, the organisers embraced Pattachitra, Bengal’s traditional scroll-painting art, as the 2025 theme. Hand-painted motifs and folk designs covered the pandal, creating a vibrant ambience rooted in Bengali culture.

“The Pattachitra theme is close to our hearts,” said Suman Goswami, a long-time member. “It connects us to our roots in a foreign land. This year feels more personal and traditional.”

For first-time visitors, the atmosphere was nothing short of magical. “I was nervous about missing Puja back home,” said Aniruddha Majumder, a new member. “But surrounded by familiar sounds and flavours, I realised I hadn’t missed it — I found it again, in a new way.”

Another member, Trina Sengupta, said, “I never thought I’d do Pushpanjali and eat bhog in Germany. It feels like family instantly.”

Weeks of preparation went into creating this festive haven. Volunteers painted Pattachitra motifs, set up lights and designed décor. The bhog, too, was a collective effort. “It’s amazing to see everyone contribute — from backdrop design to peeling vegetables. Without that spirit, this Puja wouldn’t happen,” said Abhishek Lahiri, a key logistics member.

The bhog menu remained as elaborate as ever: steaming khichuri, labra, beguni, paneer dishes, pulao, dal, chutneys, payesh and Bengali sweets. Essentials such as incense and puja items were brought from Kolkata. “We prepare the sweets by hand and cook bhog together every day,” said Gargi Bhattacharyya, a founding member. “It keeps the rituals alive and strengthens our bonds as a family.” The idol, handmade in Germany, was reused with minor touch-ups. “This year the focus was on décor and theme,” explained Dipankar Sarkar, the artist behind the idol.

Evenings at Durgaville were reserved for cultural programmes: songs, dances, recitations, children’s competitions and the much-anticipated dhunuchi naach. “The enthusiasm has been overwhelming,” said Payel Pal, a founding member. “Every performer, young or old, brings energy to the stage. The laughter and applause make Puja nights unforgettable.”

The spirit of Durga Puja is incomplete without a zesty touch of street food. So, Durgaville Phuchka team brought to the event phuchka brimming with the authentic flavours of Kolkata. Phuchka were freshly made on-site, fused with lots of love and zeal by the members of Durgaville Phuchka team. “It’s more than just a food stall, it’s something we look forward to the entire year - it’s a piece of home recreated here,” said a member of the Phuchka team.

Adding a creative layer, the Sharodiya Magazine returned with poetry, essays, paintings and sketches from community members across ages. “The response was overwhelming,” said Alekhya Ghosh. Somenath Rakshit added, “The magazine carries our voices, with children, students, professionals, all expressing their bond with Puja.”

For five days, dhak beats, the fragrance of bhog and the joy of shared tradition brought the quintessential Puja experience to life in this German city.

“Durgaville has been my home away from home. The Pattachitra theme and our fifth year capture our journey — colourful, handmade, rooted and timeless,” Suman Goswami signed off.