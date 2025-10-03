The final journey: Durga Puja ‘murti bhashan’ moments at Baje Kadamtala Ghat

The final day of Durga Puja always carries a special mix of joy and melancholy. After five days of worship, celebration, and community vibes, the immersion of the idol marks the goddess’s return to her celestial abode. At Baje Kadamtala Ghat, one of Kolkata’s busiest immersion spots, the air was filled with chants, drums, conch shells and emotional goodbyes as processions made their way to the river.

Idols from across the city arrived on trucks and trolleys, accompanied by devotees dancing, singing, and performing rituals. As the evening wore on, the river became a reflection of both celebration and departure — a moment when devotion meets tradition, year after year.

The goddess’s face emerges from the water for one last time, her golden drapes glistening as she is taken out after immersion.

Devotees break into a dance as the procession reaches the ghat, marking the end of the festivities on a joyful note.

The idol is carefully lowered, signalling the end of its journey from the pandal to the river.

A team of men work together to pull a large idol towards the riverbank for immersion.

The goddess stands tall against the backdrop of the Hooghly as the final rituals take place before immersion.

A devotee carries the sacred ‘kalash’ ahead of the idol, leading the way to the river as part of the immersion rituals.

The painted face of the idol floats on the water, a quiet moment after the vibrant celebrations.

Women, their faces marked with sindoor from the day’s rituals, look on silently as the idols are immersed.

A family gathers in front of their idol for a final photograph before saying goodbye for the year.

An idol is slowly pushed towards the Hooghly.