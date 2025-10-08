A community effort that transformed New Jersey school into mini-Kolkata this Durga Puja

The Indian Community Center of Garden State (ICCGS) in New Jersey celebrated its 33rd Durga Puja on October 4 and 5, transforming a school in Parsippany township into a mini-Kolkata.

Members of the organisation doubled up as decorators, cooks and musicians, ensuring two vibrant days filled with performances, arati, dhunuchi naach and grand feasts.

Since no fixed holidays are allotted for Durga Puja in the United States, the five-day festival was a two-day affair in New Jersey.

Singer Lagnajita Chakraborty headlined the cultural segment, performing some of her popular numbers including E Bhabe Golpo Hok and Hridoyer Rang.

In addition to Lagnajita, singers Trijoy Dey and Trisha Chatterjee performed on Saturday.

ICCGS never owned its own building. This year a school opened its gates to welcome the goddess, who arrived from Kumartuli in Kolkata, sculpted by hands that have shaped idols for centuries.

After a bustling Friday night spent in decorating the venue and the goddess, Saturday and Sunday were marked by dhaak beats, laughter and a string of cultural programmes.

With skits, dance numbers, musical renditions and magic shows, the cultural programmes catered to people of all ages. A dance drama by children, recitations, and a couples' ramp walk also added to the festive spirit.

Parsippany Mayor, James R. Barberio, also joined in the celebrations.

Every year ICCGS records an average footfall of 350 to 400 during Durga Puja celebrations.

True to its spirit, the festival doubled as a culinary celebration, with attendees feasting on pulao, mutton curry, dal, pickle and sweets. Special bhog was also offered to the devotees.

The attendees offered prayers and pushpanjali and performed dhunuchi naach during the celebrations.

The two-day event ended with sindoor khela and boron — a parting ritual that marks the beginning of a year-long wait for Maa’s return.

