In pictures: South Kolkata’s iconic Puja pandals dazzle with unique themes

South Kolkata’s Durga Puja pandals this year blend cinema, social critiques, tradition, and abstract artistry. From a Sonar Kella tribute to explorations of superstition, unity, and colour, each pandal reflects imagination and devotion. Here are six standout creations you shouldn’t miss.

Ballygunge 71 Pally

With the theme ‘Gupto Dhaner Sondhane’, artist Raju Sarkar recreates a mini Jaisalmer to celebrate 50 years of Sonar Kella.

Purbachal Udayan Sangha

‘Chok Thakte Kana’ by artists Sanatan Dinda and Somnath Mukherjee in Kasba challenges superstition.

Singhi Park

Artist Sudipto Maity reimagines tradition with the theme ‘Nabo Chetonaye Akalbodhon’.

Jadavpur Athletic Club

“Ekota” by Sudarshan Khatua celebrates togetherness near Sulekha More.

Tridhara Sammilani

A striking black stone-style Kali sculpture, by artist Gourango Kuila, rises at this iconic pandal at south Kolkata.

Hazra Park Durgotsab

‘Drishtikon’ by artist Biman Saha in Hazra explores colour as a language of emotion.