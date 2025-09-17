ADVERTISEMENT

In pics: North Kolkata Durga Puja pandals celebrate heritage, innovation and artistry

From ‘Astitwa’ to ‘Bangla O Bangali’, these puja pandals explore interesting themes to mesmerise visitors this year

Published 17.09.25
Tradition meets creativity at Durga Puja pandals of north Kolkata this year. From themes celebrating Bengali heritage to idols crafted from newspapers, each pandal offers a distinct artistic vision. Here’s a look at some of the popular pandals, their themes and the artists behind them.

Belgachia Sadharon Durgotsab presents the theme Astitwa (Existence), crafted by artist Debotosh Kar.

Shyambazar Palli Sangh celebrates Abesh, brought to life by artist Arka Sheyashi.

Sinthee Agragami Club explores the theme Tilak, imagined by artist Partha Das.

Tarapukur Milan Sangha at Agarpara focuses on Kumbha, created by artist Samrat Bhattacharya.

Dakshinpara Yuba Parishad in Dumdum commemorates Bonde Mataram Der Sho Bochhor Udyapon, with artwork by Arijit Ambuli.

Japur JayShree Club near Hanuman Mandir, Dumdum, depicts Banglar Ma, designed by Debotosh Kar.

Sreepalli Welfare Association in Laketown showcases Nobikaron (Idol made of 10 lakh newspapers), conceptualised by artist Tanmoy Hazra.

Ashwininagar Bandhumahal Club highlights the theme Bangla O Bangali, presented by artists Pintu Sikdar and Samrat Bhattacharya.

