In pictures: Salt Lake and New Town theme-Puja pandals pay tribute to legends, environment

Ultadanga Sangrami, near Ultadanga Crossing, has the theme ‘Satta Ramkinkar Baij Kahini Sujata’r Ablambane’ by artist Gauranga Das
This year, the theme of New Town CA Block is ‘Chalchitra’, imagined by Prabir Saha
Beleghata Gandhimath Friend Circle, near Alo Chhaya Cinema, explores a historical theme — on Mahatma Gandhi — and calls it ‘The Headline’
Salt Lake EC Block Residents Association, near City Centre 1, is focussing on rainwater preservation and their theme is ‘Neer’
New Town Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti’s theme of the year is ‘Phooler Shaje Phooler Majhe’