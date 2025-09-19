ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Salt Lake and New Town theme-Puja pandals pay tribute to legends, environment

From paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Ramkinkar Baij to exploring climate issues — here are the pandals to look out for

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 19.09.25, 04:27 PM
Ultadanga Sangrami, near Ultadanga Crossing, has the theme ‘Satta Ramkinkar Baij Kahini Sujata’r Ablambane’ by artist Gauranga Das
Photos: Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey
This year, the theme of New Town CA Block is ‘Chalchitra’, imagined by Prabir Saha
Beleghata Gandhimath Friend Circle, near Alo Chhaya Cinema, explores a historical theme — on Mahatma Gandhi — and calls it ‘The Headline’
Salt Lake EC Block Residents Association, near City Centre 1, is focussing on rainwater preservation and their theme is ‘Neer’
New Town Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti’s theme of the year is ‘Phooler Shaje Phooler Majhe’
Theme Pujas Durga Puja 2025 Salt Lake New Town
