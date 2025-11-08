The vigour of youth

SaMa Cultural Society presented an interesting concert featuring talented young artists from the city. The programme started with a vocal recital by Shatavisha Mukherjee. She opened with a vilambit kheyal in Raga Gaud Malhar followed by drut kheyals in teentaal. This recital revealed her depth and she also presented a drut kheyal in Raga Puriya Dhanashree. The smoothness and generosity of her voice enchanted the audience. She concluded with a kajri. She was assisted by Debjit Patitundi on the tabla and Jyotirmoy Banerjee on the harmonium.

Indrayudh Majumdar’s sarod recital (picture) bore his signature, especially in how he applied the mirs. After an alaap and a jor, he played a dhamaar in Raga Miyan ki Malhar followed by jhamptaal and drut teentaal gats in Raga Durga with Patitundi on the tabla. Debarshi Bhattacharya entertained listeners with his vocal recital. He began with a vilambit kheyal in Raga Jayjayanti and then presented a drut kheyal. His gorgeous voice flowed smoothly in all the octaves with the required modulations. Shubhajyoti Guha ably accompanied him on the tabla.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in association with Sanskriti Sagar organised the youth music festival, Udaan. In a percussion duet, Shikhar Naad Qureshi and Shravan Samsi (the sons of Taufiq Qureshi and Yogesh Samsi, respectively) presented the many shades of teentaal with assistance on the harmonium from Jyotirmoy Banerjee. The conversation between the djembe and the drums played by Shikhar Qureshi and the tabla played by Samsi was enjoyable.

In a violin duet, Yadnesh Raikar (the son of Milind Raikar) and Sumanth Manjunath (the son of Mysore Manjunath) entertained the audience with the famous composition in Raga Hamsadhwani, “Vatapi Ganapatim”, followed by an elaborate ragam and tanam in Raga Bhimpalasree (Abheri in Carnatic). Aarchik Banerjee on the tabla and Nandan Kashyap on the mridangam left a mark as well. After the sawal-jawab, the crescendo in the ragamala lifted the ambience with ragas like Charukeshi, Shanmukhapriya and Bhup.

The Kathak duet by Ragini (she comes from the lineage of Bindadin Maharaj) and Vishal Krish­na (a proponent of Kalka Maharaj’s lineage) presented an arresting performance in teentaal.