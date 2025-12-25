Indian Army allows personnel to sign up on Instagram, bars posting and comments: Sources

The Indian Army has revised its social media guidelines, allowing its personnel to sign up on Instagram for the first time, but with strict limits on how the platform can be used.

According to sources, Army personnel can now access Instagram only as “passive observers”, meaning they are not permitted to post content, comment, or engage with posts in any form.

The change, introduced a few days ago, applies to all ranks in the Indian Army. The objective, sources said, is to raise awareness among personnel in the digital age while preventing any accidental or deliberate leakage of sensitive information.

“The revised guidelines essentially mean that Army personnel can now sign up on Instagram, but with the condition that they can use it only as passive observers. They can view posts, but cannot post content or comments on the platform,” a source in the defence establishment said.

The restrictions are comprehensive. “Essentially, no ‘user-generated content’ is allowed, so even 'liking' a post would fall in that category,” the source added.

Until now, Army personnel were permitted to sign up on X, but not on Instagram. However, similar limits already apply to X as well.

“The restrictions already apply on X, so Army personnel using X can only view posts, but cannot post, repost or comment on them,” another source said.

Officials said the revision reflects the Army’s recognition that information flows today are largely shaped by digital platforms.

“The reason behind this change in guidelines is essentially that the information age is changing, and the Army cannot keep itself away from this information world,” the source said.

By accessing social media without active participation, personnel can remain informed about developments within the country and beyond.

“Through social media, Army personnel can see, observe and gain information, and keep themselves abreast of the happenings in and out of the country,” the sources said.

At the same time, the emphasis remains firmly on caution. “But, one has to ensure that no sensitive information is leaked inadvertently on social media platforms, and hence they have to use them as passive observers,” they said.

The updated guidelines align with remarks made by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during an interactive session in November at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, where he stressed the importance of smartphones in today’s context.

He had highlighted the need to distinguish between “reacting impulsively” and “responding thoughtfully”.

A soldier, Gen Dwivedi had said, can use a smartphone to stay connected with family or read e-books, making it a necessity in contemporary life.

Speaking on how the Army views Gen Z, which is expected to play a key role in the making of a Viksit Bharat, he had noted that today’s generation is “socially conscious, digitally fluent and globally connected”.