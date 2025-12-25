FSSAI bars use of ‘tea’ label for herbal infusions, warns of misbranding

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a clarification barring food business operators (FBOs) from using the word “tea” on packaging and labelling for herbal or plant-based infusions not derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, warning that such practices amount to misbranding under the law.

In a directive issued on December 24, the food safety regulator said it had observed several FBOs marketing products such as “Rooibos Tea”, “Herbal Tea” and “Flower Tea”, even though these beverages are not obtained from Camellia sinensis.

According to FSSAI regulations, only beverages made from this plant qualify to be sold as tea.

“It has come to the notice of FSSAI that some Food Business Operators (FBOs) are marketing products that are not obtained from the plant Camellia sinensis under the name ‘Tea’, such as ‘Rooibos Tea’, ‘Herbal Tea’, ‘Flower Tea’, etc.,” the notification said.

Citing standards specified under Regulation 2.10.1 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, the authority clarified that tea, including Kangra tea, green tea and instant tea in solid form, must be derived exclusively from Camellia sinensis.

It also referred to sub-regulation (1) of Regulation 5 of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, which mandates that every package clearly indicate the true nature of the food on the front of the pack.

“Such plant-based or herbal infusions or blends, which are not derived from Camellia sinensis, do not qualify to be named as tea,” the FSSAI said.

“Therefore, the use of the word ‘tea’ directly or indirectly for any other plant-based or herbal infusions or blends not derived from Camellia sinensis is misleading and amounts to misbranding under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules or regulations made thereunder,” it added.

The regulator noted that, depending on their ingredients, such products may fall under the category of proprietary foods or under the Food Safety and Standards (Approval for Non-Specified Food and Food Ingredients) Regulations, 2017.

Directing compliance across the sector, the FSSAI said: “All FBOs are directed to refrain from using the term ‘tea’ directly or indirectly for any products not derived from Camellia sinensis.”

The instruction applies to entities involved in manufacturing, packing, marketing, import, sale and e-commerce of such products.

The authority has also asked Commissioners of Food Safety in all States and Union Territories, along with FSSAI regional directors, to ensure strict enforcement and take action against non-compliant businesses.

Tea industry bodies have welcomed the clarification. “This definition of tea will remove a lot of ambiguity from the consumers’ minds, and will also help remove clutter and confusion. Even the United States Food and Drug Administration has recognised tea derived from Camellia Sinensis only as a healthy beverage, not herbal infusions,” Bidyananda Barkakoty, adviser of the North Eastern Tea Association, told The Hindu on Thursday (December 25, 2025).