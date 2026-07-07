Sisterhood

Actress Tillotama Shome darting through a forest in rhythmic rage is one of the many riveting images that make up the promotional film of the first Bhavya Ramesh X NorBlack NorWhite collaboration. At a little more than two minutes, it almost serves as a trailer for STARE, which completely captivates with its play of intrigue, drama, and raw energy, portraying women as a force of nature. You cannot put them in boxes or paint them with broad brushstrokes. It unleashes a power punch and then settles into meditative calm. And it stirs something in you. Like a thriller, it remains open to interpretations. What’s pure magic is that it feels almost sensorial, putting you into the universe of STARE, complete with the goosebumps. Both brands built a narrative that seamlessly celebrates their design ethos, which is deeply rooted in Indian culture and the belief in layered truths. The jewellery and accessories act as characters that play their roles most effectively in this earthy presentation, tying in fantasy and folklore.

“We have been floating the idea for a while, and it was finally time to see what we could cook up together. This has been a very hands-on process, learning from each other’s minds, style and relentless work ethic while considering every single detail along the way. This has no doubt been way more extensive than we expected, which comes with the territory of being independent platforms, maintaining full creative control and being free to create exactly the way we want to. We bet on ourselves. We wish for people to consider the process as much as the finished product and hopefully inspire others to take the leap and work with other independent, homegrown brands,” say Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar of Mumbai-based NorBlack NorWhite.

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Mriga and Amrit grew up in Toronto and returned to Mumbai in 2010. Ever since, the eclectic lifestyle brand has been working with a diverse array of Indian crafts and traditions, like tie-dye, block printing, hand embroidery and ikat, among others, in a global language that’s cool and full of character. Their eyes seem trained to focus on human quirks, making their canvases into storytelling. Their enviable list of collaborations includes the first to ever design a global Nike collaboration out of India.

Storytelling is also a main pillar of Bhavya Ramesh's stunning jewellery, which lies at "the intersection of cultural mythology and avant-garde self-expression". Bold and almost formidable, Bhavya's designs are for women who are nonchalant about society's expectations.

Both NorBlack NorWhite and Bhavya Ramesh speak of an independence of spirit that makes this collaboration pure cinema. “In many ways, the collaboration felt inevitable. Both brands have very strong identities, and we come from a similar emotional space — rooted, instinctive, expressive, and deeply connected to culture, but not in a predictable way. It almost felt like the collaboration was already happening in spirit because of the worlds we both exist in. With STARE, we just made it official,” says Bhavya.

The film is pivotal to the campaign. “Taking the trip to Kerala to execute this film was one of the most memorable parts of this process. First, it started with jamming on ideas with Bhavya and Bijoy Shetty in Mumbai, working through many directional possibilities, thoughts on music and core sentiments we wanted the film to channel, while maintaining the integrity of both our brands and the collection itself. Bijoy was instrumental in turning all these ideas into a cinematic form. Actually bringing it all to life was the most fun and also the most challenging. We are three strong forces, and finding a confluence that felt right to us all ultimately brought out the strength for the world of STARE to unlock to a new level. We all pushed each other to see things from each other's perspectives, considering ideas and being part of a wild journey until the very end. The amazing Browncrew Productions crew in Kerala were nothing but great vibes, resourceful and fed us very well. The team on the ground was stacked with amazing women, and the cast was all female power, so the energy on set was at its maximum. Mehran, the editor of the film, was meticulous, along with everyone from the 3D animator to colour grade and of course Parimal with the music. We all know that filmmaking is one of the most collaborative art forms out there, no matter the length, and this was exactly that: a full team effort," say Amrit and Mriga.

STARE has several chapters. There is the obvious connection to the evil eye. “STARE came from the idea of protection. As women, I think protection is something we understand very instinctively — we protect what we care about. The protective masks seen outside homes in India became a very natural starting point for us. The eyes, horns, fangs, tongue and all these dramatic elements instantly felt like they belonged to the world we were building. I already exist creatively in a space of myth, mystery and superstition, so the concept came very naturally. I’m quite superstitious, and ideas like nazar, bad eyes, protection and energies are things I think about quite naturally. I believe there are things that exist beyond logic and science, and this collection comes from that place. It’s abstract, but it’s also very real to me. In a way, I don’t just relate to the theme — I feel like I live it.

From there came the word STARE — the gaze, the eye, the act of watching back,” adds Bhavya.

Interestingly, Bhavya, Amrit and Mriga also drew from their experiences of “feminine leadership”. “This working process serves as an example of finding balance in the tension and creating space for our voices to come together, undeniably stronger,” they say.

The collection comprises 13 jewellery pieces (available in silver and gold), one vegan leather bag and a pair of socks. “The intent was to create imagery that could take people into the same world the collection came from — something mythical, mysterious, slightly uncomfortable, but still deeply protective at its core. Working with Bijoy (Shetty, who directed the film), has always been an intense and honest experience. He has a way of reading personalities and emotional spaces and translating them visually in a way that feels very powerful. With STARE, the idea was not just to show dramatic jewellery, but to create a feeling. The imagery was meant to move you, unsettle you a little, and still leave you with a sense of softness and protection underneath it all,” explains Bhavya.

Amrit and Mriga say they have always admired the Bhavya Ramesh world since its inception and appreciate the unapologetic design language, rooted in India and otherworldly visuals. “With the maximal, expansive, wild nature of Bhavya Ramesh, coming together felt like a no-brainer. It all got sealed when she popped into our studio for the first time; her warm energy was grounding and free, and her thoughts were clear with an undeniable passion. It felt just right to build together! We started floating ideas around, which naturally progressed into ‘Ok, we must create together.’ Getting to know each other on a human level, sharing how we are feeling in this world, what emotions are rising and collectively what we want to say at this time. We laugh through things, have a similar work ethic and love snacks,” they say.

The admiration is mutual. “NorBlack NorWhite has been a favourite of mine since college. At that time, I didn’t come from a design background, so discovering their work really shaped how I looked at identity, culture and creativity. I remember constantly wondering who the people behind the brand were, because the work felt so fresh and so true to itself. What I love most about NorBlack NorWhite is their authenticity. They don’t feel like a brand trying to create a USP — their USP is simply that they are completely themselves. That honesty makes their world instantly recognisable, and that’s something I’ve always deeply admired,” says Bhavya.

We ask Amrit and Mriga what power means to them. “Power lives in confidence, clarity and just in being. The storytelling brings together the range of the feminine experience—from vulnerability to rage and acceptance; all parts of the process are powerful,” they say.

There is no looking away from this one.



Pictures courtesy: Bhavya Ramesh X NorBlack NorWhite