Lonavala wrecked after 670 mm of rain in 24 hours; 4 dead in Pune landslides, hit rail traffic

1 8 A view of a partially submerged area after heavy rainfall caused overflowing in the Indrayani River, at Alandi in Pune, Monday, July 6, 2026. The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Pune on Monday, warning of heavy rains in the district. PTI picture

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A whopping 600 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours triggered multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Ghat section on the Mumbai-Pune line, severely disrupting rail traffic over the last two days, officials said.

Lonavala, a popular hill station located in Pune district, recorded 670 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 7 am on Monday, as per official data.

Pune district witnessed landslides at 22 places over the last two days, according to officials.

2 8 Authorities undertake debris clearance after heavy rains, in Pune, Monday, July 6, 2026. The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Pune on Monday, warning of heavy rains in the district. PTI picture

The ghat section had also received around 300 mm of rainfall on Sunday, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said on Monday.

"About 160 mm of rain fell in the first four hours on Sunday, leading to landslides at multiple vulnerable locations. The first landslide occurred near Thakurwadi, impacting all three lines in Bhor Ghat, followed by another between Monkey Hill and Khandala," he pointed out.

A tree also fell on the down main line near Khandala station later in the day, he said.

"Tracks have suffered extensive damage at some locations but prompt restoration work has been undertaken despite incessant rain in the ghat section," Nila said.

3 8 In this image received on July 6, 2026, rescue personnel carry out operations with the help of earthmovers after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide near the Missing Link section of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, in Maharashtra. PTI picture

The Central Railway had deployed stationary watchmen at all vulnerable locations in the ghat section in view of the heavy rainfall, and their timely alerts ensured no train was hit by landslides and no passenger was injured, he added.

At the time of the incidents, the Daund-Gwalior Express was halted near Khandala, while the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Bengaluru Express was stopped near Thakurwadi. Both trains were safely taken back to Lonavala and Karjat stations at around 6.15 am on Monday, the CPRO said.

4 8 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and other rescue workers conduct a search operation after a landslide buried a house following heavy rainfall, at Patan village, in Maval tehsil, Pune district, Maharashtra, Monday, July 6, 2026. PTI picture

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed in a landslide and wall collapse, while two others were swept away in separate rain-related incidents as heavy showers battered Pune district on Monday, prompting authorities to rescue or shift more than 500 people to safer places.

In another rain-related incident, a labourer was killed and eight others were injured after a retaining wall collapsed at Bhel Chowk in Nigdi in Pimpri Chinchwad, officials said.

5 8 NDRF personnel rescue a dog amid waterlogging at Ambethan, Tehsil Khed, in Pune, Monday, July 6, 2026. PTI picture

In Khed tehsil, two persons riding a motorcycle were swept away near Shelu-Kurkundi village. A search operation was underway to trace them, they added.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said 568 people from affected areas had been rescued or shifted to safer locations.

Pawar, also Pune guardian minister, said landslides were reported from 22 locations across the district, disrupting road connectivity at several places.

6 8 Commuters move through a waterlogged road amid heavy monsoon rains, at Pasalkar Chowk, in Pune. PTI picture

Railway authorities have deployed 200 labourers in the ghat section for restoration work and are mobilising another 200 workers to expedite the operations, officials said.

The disruptions severely affected train operations. According to Central Railway, 27 trains, including four suburban services between Palasdari and Lonavala, were cancelled, 57 were diverted, 19 were short-terminated, 15 short-originated and four rescheduled till late Monday evening.

Train services between Karjat and Khopoli in Raigad district partially resumed on Monday evening after remaining suspended for nearly 12 hours due to a ballast washout caused by heavy rain between Lowjee and Dolavli stations, officials said.

7 8 NDRF personnel rescue passengers stranded in a bus following waterlogging due to rain near Ghorawadi Railway Station, in Pune. PTI picture

The Karjat-Khopoli section is part of Mumbai's suburban rail network and is used by thousands of commuters every day to travel to the metropolis for work.

In Maval, the fire brigade rescued 30 employees stranded in a company bus near Talegaon, while 250 residents of Taje village were shifted to safer places as a precaution.

8 8 Commuters move through a waterlogged portion of the Pune-Bangalore National Highway-48 after heavy monsoon rains, in Karad, Satara district, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 4, 2026. PTI picture

In Alandi, pilgrims staying in temple premises and dharamshalas were shifted to safer locations after the water level of the Indrayani river rose. Authorities also closed bridges and vulnerable routes in Alandi, Dehu and other flood-prone areas.

The district administration appealed to 'warkaris' to avoid travelling to Alandi due to the heavy rains and advised them to stay in Pune and join the 'palkhi' (palanquin) procession after it reaches the city.

Rescue teams were deployed in Mulshi, Bhor, Velhe, Khed, Purandar and other parts of the district to clear landslides, restore road connectivity and evacuate residents from vulnerable areas, officials said.