Rainy melody

The programme started with a solo classical dance performance followed by oration on the theme of monsoon in Bengal, with special focus on Rabindranath Tagore

Ritobhash Mukherjee Published 20.09.25, 09:20 AM
A moment from Aaj Sraboner Amontrone at ICCR.

A moment from Aaj Sraboner Amontrone at ICCR. Ritobhash Mukherjee

The Salankaraa School of Dance, COG India Art Foundation and Artverse jointly presented Aaj Sraboner Amontrone at ICCR. The programme started with a solo classical dance performance followed by oration on the theme of monsoon in Bengal, with special focus on Rabindranath Tagore. The trio, Anita Raychowdhury, Archana Mukherjee and Soma Dutta, sang compositions like “Pub sagorer par hote” and “O asharer purnima amar”.

The dancers of SSD performed Rabindranritya to songs from Bhanushingher Podaboli. This was followed by a vocal performance by Debasish Chakraborty, who drew parallels between Tagore’s “Bohu juger opar hote” and Kalidasa’s Meghaduta. The show also featured Atulprasad Sen’s composition, “Shrabon jhulate badol raate”, presented by Abhijit Lal, Chhau by artists from Purulia, and a performance by the voice artists, Soumitra and Samita Basu, among others. The programme was a blend of art forms and a vibrant presentation of how srabon has been depicted in Bengal’s cultural fabric.

