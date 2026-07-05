Milk Aisle: From Cow to Coconut, making sense of the new, bewildering milk aisle

Soy, oat, almond, rice, coconut, cow, buffalo, goat, A2, lactose-free — the milk aisle has never been more crowded or more confusing. While these options offer consumers unprecedented choice, they are not nutritionally interchangeable. Understanding what each brings to the table can help you make a choice based on science rather than marketing.

Not too long ago, buying milk in India was a simple affair. Most households chose between cow’s milk and buffalo milk, with the occasional debate over which made better tea or creamier curd. Today, supermarket shelves tell a very different story. Alongside traditional dairy are cartons of soy, oat, almond, rice and coconut milk, each marketed with promises of better health, easier digestion or greater sustainability. Add to this A2 milk, lactose-free milk, organic milk and fortified milk, and consumers are left wondering whether conventional dairy still deserves a place in their diet.

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The answer is neither a straightforward yes nor no. There is no single ‘best’ milk for everyone. The right choice depends on age, health status, dietary preferences and nutritional needs. More importantly, while all these products may be called ‘milk’ in everyday language, they differ enormously in their nutritional composition. This distinction is particularly important in India, where calcium, vitamin B12 and high-quality protein inadequacies remain common, especially among women, children and older adults.

Why Milk Still Matters

Whether it comes from a cow, buffalo or goat, dairy milk remains one of the most nutrient-dense foods available. It naturally provides complete, high-quality protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, riboflavin and vitamin B12 in forms that are easily absorbed by the body. Fortified milk also contributes vitamin D, a nutrient of concern in India despite abundant sunshine.

Unlike many foods that provide one or two key nutrients, milk delivers several nutrients together in proportions that support growth, bone health and muscle maintenance. This is why the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) continues to recommend milk and milk products as part of a balanced diet. Milk is not indispensable — well-planned dairy-free diets can also be healthy — but for millions of Indians it remains one of the simplest, most affordable ways to meet daily requirements for calcium, vitamin B12 and high-quality protein.

With this as the benchmark, how do the newer plant-based milks compare?

Soy Milk: The Closest Nutritional Alternative

Among all plant-based milks, soy milk stands apart. Made from whole soybeans, it is the only plant milk that comes close to dairy in terms of protein quality and quantity. A cup of unsweetened soy milk typically provides 7g–8g of protein, comparable to cow’s milk, and contains all nine essential amino acids required by the body.

Soy milk has been the subject of extensive research over the past three decades. Rich in naturally occurring compounds called isoflavones, it has been associated with modest reductions in LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and may contribute to heart health when included as part of an overall healthy diet. Contrary to persistent myths, moderate soy consumption does not feminise men, impair fertility or increase breast cancer risk. In fact, major cancer organisations consider moderate intake of soy foods safe, including for breast cancer survivors. Similarly, people with well-controlled thyroid disease can safely consume soy, provided their iodine intake is adequate and thyroid medication is taken separately.

Nutritionally, however, not all soy milks are equal. Consumers should choose unsweetened varieties fortified with calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12, bringing them much closer to dairy milk in overall nutritional value. For vegans and people with milk allergy, fortified soy milk is the most appropriate replacement for dairy.

Oat Milk: Creamy, Sustainable but Lower in Protein

Oat milk has rapidly gained popularity, particularly among coffee drinkers, because of its naturally creamy texture and mild flavour. It also contains beta-glucan, a soluble fibre known to help lower cholesterol levels and support heart health.

However, from a nutritional perspective, oat milk differs substantially from dairy. Most varieties provide only 2g-3g of protein per serving — less than half that of dairy or soy milk. Many commercial brands also contain added sugars or oils to improve taste and texture. While fortified oat milk can supply calcium and vitamin D, it should not be viewed as a nutritional equivalent to dairy, especially for growing children or older adults who require higher protein intakes.

Almond Milk: Healthy Reputation, Limited Nutrition

Almonds are undeniably nutritious, rich in healthy fats, vitamin E and antioxidants. It is therefore easy to assume that almond milk shares these benefits. Surprisingly, this is often not the case.

Most commercial almond milks contain only 2–5 per cent almonds, with the remainder consisting of water, stabilisers and flavouring. As a result, a serving typically provides only about 1g of protein. Although it is naturally low in calories and can be useful for individuals trying to reduce energy intake, almond milk should not be considered a substitute for dairy from a protein perspective. Choosing fortified varieties helps replace calcium and vitamin B12, but not the high-quality protein that dairy naturally provides.

Rice and Coconut Milk: Best for Specific Situations

Rice milk is the least allergenic of all plant-based milks and may be suitable for people with multiple food allergies. However, it is also the highest in carbohydrates and among the lowest in protein. Because of its high glycaemic index, it is not the best choice for people with diabetes or as a routine milk for growing children.

Coconut milk presents a different picture. The thick coconut milk used in Indian and Southeast Asian cooking is very different from the diluted coconut beverages sold for drinking. While coconut beverages are low in protein, canned coconut milk is rich in saturated fat and intended primarily for culinary use rather than as an everyday replacement for dairy. Like rice milk, it can have a place in the diet but should not be mistaken for a nutritional equivalent of cow’s milk.

The growing popularity of plant-based milks reflects changing lifestyles, environmental awareness and evolving food preferences. But while they undoubtedly expand consumer choice, they also raise an important question: Can they truly replace dairy, or do traditional milks still offer advantages that science continues to support?

Can Plant-Based Milks Replace Dairy?

The answer depends on which plant milk you choose — and what you expect it to replace.

If your primary goal is to add flavour to coffee or cereal, almost any plant milk will do. But if you are replacing dairy to meet your daily requirements for protein, calcium and vitamin B12, the choice becomes far more important. Nutritionally, fortified soy milk is the closest alternative to dairy milk. It provides comparable protein and, when fortified, similar amounts of calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12. Oat, almond, rice and coconut milks, while perfectly acceptable beverages, generally contain much less protein and rely on fortification to match dairy’s micronutrient content.

Consumers should therefore make it a habit to read nutrition labels. Choose unsweetened varieties wherever possible and look for products fortified with calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12. Just as importantly, shake the carton before pouring, as added calcium can settle at the bottom.

What About Dairy Milk?

Even as plant-based alternatives gain popularity, traditional dairy continues to offer several advantages.

Cow’s milk remains the best all-round choice for most healthy individuals. Compared with buffalo milk, it is lower in fat and calories while still providing excellent-quality protein, calcium and vitamin B12. It is suitable for children over one year of age, adults and older individuals alike.

Buffalo milk, widely consumed in many parts of India, is richer and creamier because it contains almost twice the fat of cow’s milk. This makes it more energy-dense and particularly useful for preparing curd, paneer and traditional dairy products. While it can be an excellent choice for growing children or individuals with higher energy needs, adults with obesity, high cholesterol or cardiovascular disease may prefer toned or cow’s milk.

Goat’s milk is often promoted as easier to digest, largely because its fat globules are smaller and its curd is softer. Some people do find it more comfortable to consume. However, contrary to popular belief, goat’s milk is not lactose-free and contains amounts of lactose similar to cow’s milk. It should also not be used as an alternative for children or adults with cow’s milk protein allergy because many of the proteins are similar and cross-reactivity is common.

Lactose-Free, A2 and Fortified Milk: Who Are They For?

For people with lactose intolerance, lactose-free milk is perhaps one of the best innovations in dairy nutrition. It is simply regular milk in which the lactose has already been broken down into simpler sugars by the enzyme lactase. Its protein, calcium and vitamin content remain unchanged, making it nutritionally identical to regular milk while being easier to digest.

Another premium product attracting considerable attention is A2 milk. The difference between A1 and A2 milk lies in one of the proteins — beta-casein. Some studies suggest that A2 milk may cause fewer digestive symptoms in certain individuals with self-reported milk intolerance. However, current evidence is limited, and independent scientific reviews have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to recommend A2 milk as being healthier or nutritionally superior for the general population. For most consumers, choosing A2 milk remains a matter of personal preference rather than medical necessity.

An often-overlooked option is fortified milk, enriched with nutrients such as vitamin D and sometimes vitamin A. Given the high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in India, fortified milk represents an important public health strategy, helping improve nutrient intake without requiring changes in dietary habits.

The Bottom Line

The expanding milk aisle is a reflection of changing lifestyles, evolving consumer preferences and welcome innovation in the food industry. It has given consumers more choice than ever before, but choice should not be confused with nutritional equivalence.

Each milk has its strengths. Soy milk is the closest plant-based alternative to dairy and an excellent option for vegans and those with milk allergy. Oat milk offers soluble fibre and a creamy texture, almond milk is low in calories, while rice and coconut milks have specialised culinary and dietary roles. Yet, none of these, with the exception of fortified soy milk, naturally matches dairy milk for its combination of high-quality protein, calcium and vitamin B12.

Equally, dairy milk is not the only path to good nutrition. People with lactose intolerance, milk allergy or those following a well-planned vegan diet can enjoy excellent health by choosing appropriate alternatives and ensuring they obtain nutrients such as calcium, vitamin B12 and vitamin D from other sources.

Perhaps the most important message is this: The healthiest milk is not the one with the loudest marketing campaign or the latest social media following. It is the one that best meets your nutritional needs, fits your lifestyle and contributes to an overall balanced diet. In nutrition, there is rarely a single perfect choice — but there is always an informed one.

Choosing the Right Milk for Your Needs

Rather than asking which milk is ‘best’, a more useful question is: best for whom?

Children and adolescents: Cow’s or buffalo milk provide high-quality protein, calcium and energy to support growth.

Older adults: Cow’s milk or fortified soy milk can help meet increased protein requirements while supporting bone and muscle health.

People with lactose intolerance: Lactose-free milk, curd and yoghurt are usually better tolerated.

Vegans: Fortified soy milk is the closest nutritional substitute for dairy. Other plant milks should be chosen with an awareness of their lower protein content.

Individuals with diabetes or heart disease: Unsweetened cow’s milk, toned milk or unsweetened fortified soy milk are generally preferable to sweetened plant milks.

Hena Nafis is a consultant nutritionist and a public health practitioner with an MPH degree from Harvard University. She is the owner of nutrition and lifestyle clinic Nutrience.