Saturday, 16 August 2025

Yamuna rises to 205.22metres at Delhi’s Old Bridge, just below danger mark; flow still increasing

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks

PTI Published 16.08.25, 06:19 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge on Saturday reached 205.22 metres, just a few notches below the 205.33-metre danger level, at around 9 am.

According to officials, the situation is being monitored and all the concerned agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle with flood-like situation as the level will continue to rise as per the forecast.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrage every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

According to the flood control department the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 38,897 cusecs of water and Wazirabad is releasing 45,620 cusecs of water, every hour.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50metre, while the danger mark is 205.33 metre, and evacuation starts at 206 metres.

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Yamuna River Pollution
