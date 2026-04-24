Gauhati HC rejects Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea over allegations against Assam CM's wife

The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail petition of Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with his allegations that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.

The single bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia rejected Khera's anticipatory bail application filed on Monday after he was asked by the Supreme Court to approach the Gauhati High Court, a lawyer representing the Congress leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court heard the petition on Tuesday and reserved its order.

The high court listed the delivery of the order on its cause list for Friday.

Also Read Supreme Court denies relief to Pawan Khera, no bar on arrest by Assam Police

Following the allegations, the CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, filed criminal cases against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Telangana High Court had earlier granted him a seven-day transit anticipatory bail, but the Assam Police moved the Supreme Court against it.

The apex court passed an interim order to stay the grant of anticipatory transit bail and asked Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court.

The anticipatory bail was filed in Hyderabad, wherein Khera is stated to have a residence. Assam Police had thereafter moved the Supreme Court against this order, and on April 15, the Supreme Court, in its interim order, stayed the grant of transit anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala attacked Khera following the high court order, alleging that the party was targeting Assam and had resorted to misinformation.

He said, “Where is this Babbar Sher? He has become Bheegi Billi after targeting Assam on insurrection of Pakistan & Rahul Gandhi using forged documents. Cong hates Assam.”