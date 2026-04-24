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regular-article-logo Friday, 24 April 2026

France drops transit visa for Indian travellers, eases airport layover rules

Move allows passengers to pass through international zones without visa as India-France ties deepen and travel becomes smoother for onward journeys to third countries

Our Special Correspondent Published 24.04.26, 07:15 AM
France transit visa Indian travellers removed

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France has lifted transit visa requirements for Indian nationals, implementing an assurance given by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India in February.

The transit visa requirement has been dropped with effect from April 10. As a result, Indian nationals travelling on an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa while passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory.

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The measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country, a statement issued by the French embassy in New Delhi said on Thursday.

The external affairs ministry said in a statement: "The decision is a reflection of enduring partnership between India and France and showcases deep commitment by the two leaders (Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to strengthen bilateral relations, including strengthening of people-to-people bonds by facilitation of smoother movement of people between the two countries."

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