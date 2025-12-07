MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 December 2025

Washington sends senior diplomat, trade delegation to India amid tariff dispute

US under secretary of state for political affairs Allison Hooker will be in New Delhi and Bengaluru from December 7 to December 11

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 07.12.25, 04:08 PM
Allison Hooker

Allison Hooker Wikipedia

A senior US State Department official was due in India just as US trade negotiators returned to restart a long-stalled agreement.

US under secretary of state for political affairs Allison Hooker will be in New Delhi and Bengaluru from December 7 to December 11 to advance the “strategic partnership” between the two countries, the US Embassy in India said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her meetings will include an interaction with foreign secretary Vikram Misri, reported Bloomberg.

Also Read

Hooker’s agenda is expected to focus on expanding economic and commercial ties, with the embassy noting that she will look to “boost US exports” and explore avenues for collaboration in AI and space exploration.

The visit reflects Washington’s push to deepen cooperation across sectors where the two countries have been building traction over the past few years.

Her arrival coincides with another American delegation’s trip to India. Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer and his team “will also be in India this week,” Bloomberg News reported earlier.

The timing of these engagements follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day stop in India.

The US imposed a 25 per cent tariff plus an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian imports, citing India's purchases of Russian crude oil as support for Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.

India has continued importing discounted Russian crude oil despite US pressure, which Washington links to its tariff penalties on Indian goods.

RELATED TOPICS

Washington Diplomats
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Will India's largest hydroelectric power project put elephants at risk?

The showpiece project sits on an ‘an extremely crucial link’ in maintaining elephant habitats along the Himalayan foothills in the northeast. At its worst, the fallout could be catastrophic
Murlidhar Mohol
Quote left Quote right

Passengers had to endure mental harassment because of IndiGo

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT