Washington sends senior diplomat, trade delegation to India amid tariff dispute

A senior US State Department official was due in India just as US trade negotiators returned to restart a long-stalled agreement.

US under secretary of state for political affairs Allison Hooker will be in New Delhi and Bengaluru from December 7 to December 11 to advance the “strategic partnership” between the two countries, the US Embassy in India said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her meetings will include an interaction with foreign secretary Vikram Misri, reported Bloomberg.

Hooker’s agenda is expected to focus on expanding economic and commercial ties, with the embassy noting that she will look to “boost US exports” and explore avenues for collaboration in AI and space exploration.

The visit reflects Washington’s push to deepen cooperation across sectors where the two countries have been building traction over the past few years.

Her arrival coincides with another American delegation’s trip to India. Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer and his team “will also be in India this week,” Bloomberg News reported earlier.

The timing of these engagements follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day stop in India.

The US imposed a 25 per cent tariff plus an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian imports, citing India's purchases of Russian crude oil as support for Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.

India has continued importing discounted Russian crude oil despite US pressure, which Washington links to its tariff penalties on Indian goods.