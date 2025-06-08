'Want to assure...': CM Sawant steps in after Goa health minister berates senior doctor

Amid backlash from the medical fraternity and Opposition parties over Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane publicly berating a senior doctor and ordering his suspension, chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday sought to contain the fallout by overruling the controversial decision.

The chief minister attempted to soothe tensions by commending doctors for their tireless and invaluable service in saving lives.

Rane had lashed out at Goa Medical College and Hospital’s (GMCH) chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rudresh Kuttikar during a surprise visit to the facility on Saturday, accusing him of misbehaving with patients and ordering his immediate suspension.

After a video of the minister reprimanding Dr Kuttikar in front of hospital staff went viral, the Goa branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned Rane’s actions. It demanded the suspension be revoked and a fair inquiry ensured, urging authorities to reinstate the doctor.

The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Revolutionary Goans Party also slammed Rane, accusing him of arrogance.

According to government sources, chief minister Sawant summoned Rane for a meeting in Panaji on Sunday. A statement issued later clarified that Dr Kuttikar would not be suspended pending a fair inquiry.

Taking to X, Sawant wrote: “I have reviewed the issue at the Goa Medical College and held discussions with the health minister. I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended.” He reiterated the government’s commitment to high standards of healthcare and praised doctors for their continued service.

Facing criticism for his conduct, Rane on Saturday admitted to overreacting but stood by his decision, refusing to apologise.

“Yes, as the health minister, I did intervene, and I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured. I am not above reflection or criticism. I take full responsibility for how I communicated and assure you that such an approach will not be repeated,” he said.

However, Rane defended his actions, saying he would not apologise for “standing up for a patient who was denied care.”

“Doctors hold a noble position in society, and most at GMCH serve with great dedication. But when arrogance replaces duty and compassion, it becomes my responsibility to act,” he added.

The incident took place during Rane’s unannounced visit to GMCH in Bambolim near Panaji. The hospital, with over 1,000 beds, serves patients from Goa and neighbouring regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Sources said that during his visit, Rane received a phone call alleging that Dr Kuttikar was refusing to treat a patient and behaving rudely.

A viral video shows Rane entering the casualty ward and confronting the CMO. “You learn to control your tongue. You are a doctor. I generally don’t lose my cool, but you have to behave yourself. However burdened with work, you must treat patients properly,” he says in the video.

“You are here to serve the poor,” Rane tells the doctor, before turning to GMCH medical superintendent Dr Patil and instructing: “Replace him with another CMO. I will sign the file for his suspension. I want him suspended immediately. I usually don’t behave rudely, but I can’t tolerate this.”

Rane later told reporters he had acted on a complaint from a senior journalist, who claimed his mother-in-law had been mistreated by Dr Kuttikar in the casualty ward.