VHP delegation claims inspecting Humayun Tomb for 'studying historical context' of Delhi

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday said a delegation of the organisation "inspected" the Humayun Tomb here and that the exercise was aimed at "studying the historical context" of Delhi.

The VHP delegation's visit to the tomb of second Mughal ruler Humayun came against the backdrop of protests by some Hindu outfits seeking removal of the Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra, alleging that the 17th century Mughal emperor had unleashed atrocities on Hindus.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Delhi VHP said that a delegation comprising its functionaries will also visit Safdarjung Tomb soon to "inspect" the site.

The VHP delegation, which visited the Humayun Tomb, a UNESCO world heritage site, was led by the organisation's Delhi unit secretary Surendra Gupta.

"Surendra Gupta clarified that no controversial meaning should be drawn from this inspection," the Delhi VHP said in the statement.

The inspection of the site was carried with the aim of "studying the historical context" of Delhi prant (province)," it added.

"We are studying the historical context of Delhi prant. Our aim is to analyse the land allotted to the rulers of different periods and their contribution," the statement quoted Gupta as saying after the visit.

"The study was being conducted to bring out historical facts," Gupta added.

After "inspecting" the sites, the VHP delegation will submit its reports to the Central government, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.