Saturday, 08 March 2025

Uttar Pradesh: Regional reporter for Hindi daily shot dead by bike-borne assailants on Sitapur-Delhi National Highway

According to the police, the assailants opened fire on Raghvendra Bajpai (35) while he was commuting on his motorcycle

PTI Published 08.03.25, 08:21 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image PTI

A regional reporter for a Hindi daily was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway here on Saturday, police said.

The attack occurred on the overbridge near the Hempur railway crossing, within the Imalia Sultanpur police station area.

According to the police, the assailants opened fire on Raghvendra Bajpai (35) while he was commuting on his motorcycle.

"Three bullets struck him in the shoulder and chest. The assailants then fled the scene on their motorcycle," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sitapur, Praveen Ranjan Singh.

With the assistance of local residents, police transported Bajpai to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Bajpai's family told media outlets that he had received threatening phone calls in recent days.

"Evidence collection has commenced and the district borders have been sealed to apprehend the perpetrators. Call details and other legal proceedings are underway," ASP Singh said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Shot Dead Uttar Pradesh
