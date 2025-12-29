Unnao rape survivor welcomes Supreme Court stay on Kuldeep Sengar’s bail, life sentence suspension

The survivor of the 2017 Unnao rape case on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of convict Kuldeep Sengar, saying she had full faith in the justice system.

Hearing a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the high court’s decision, the apex court also issued notice to Sengar, directing him to file his response.

“I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning,” the survivor told PTI over phone from Delhi.

“I do not make any allegations against any court. I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so,” she said.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order that had suspended Sengar’s life sentence and granted him bail in the case. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had suspended Sengar’s life imprisonment sentence pending disposal of his appeal.

Sengar, a former legislator from Unnao, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case, which had triggered nationwide outrage and renewed debate on crimes against women and political accountability.