Unnao rape: Kuldeep Sengar moves Supreme Court seeking bail in death case of survivor's father

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea seeking bail in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

On January 19, the Delhi High Court had refused to suspend Sengar's 10-year jail term in the case on the grounds of delay in trial, saying it was partly caused by the multiple applications he had filed in the matter.

Questioning the court’s decision, the victim alleged that the case was deliberately delayed. She said that while most cases are decided within days after arguments conclude, this matter was kept pending for three months.

'It is a BJP government. He is a BJP leader. That is why his sentence has been suspended,' she claimed. She pointed out that Kuldeep raped her and his brother murdered her father, yet both are now out, while her uncle, who committed no crime, has been in Tihar Jail for seven years. His wife also died in an accident, and he was released only briefly.

“They killed Nirbhaya in Delhi. The Hathras victim was also killed. I survived, so I am being punished while alive. These people will kill my family and the witnesses,” said the victim.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a trial court, along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the case.

The trial court had said "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's "sole bread earner".

The trial court, which did not hold the accused guilty of murder in the father's case, awarded him the maximum sentence for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after holding that there was no intention to kill.

Sengar's appeals in the main rape case against the December 2019 judgement convicting him and sentencing him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life, as well as the father's case, are pending in the high court.

His sentence was suspended by the high court on December 23, 2025, till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case.

The Supreme Court stayed the suspension on December 29, 2025.

The 17-year-old survivor, alleged that she had approached Sengar for a job in June 2017 and was kidnapped and raped for more than a week by him and others.

Her ordeal first came to attention in 2018 - a year after the assault - when she tried to set herself on fire, alleging police inaction.

At the time, Sengar was a BJP leader, which was in power in the state. The party later expelled him.

Months before Sengar's conviction in December 2019, the woman survived a suspicious car crash that killed two of her aunts and seriously injured her lawyer.

The family also accused Sengar and his men of assaulting the woman's father in April 2018. Police charged five men over the attack. Her father died in police custody on 9 April. The post-mortem revealed 14 injuries.