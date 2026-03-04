Air India to begin scheduled operations from Jeddah to Delhi, Mumbai from March 5

Air India on Wednesday said it plans to commence its scheduled operations to and from Jeddah to Delhi and Mumbai from March 5.

The airline in a post on X also said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East.

"While most of our operations to the Middle East will remain suspended till 2359 hours IST of March 5 after careful assessment of the current situation, Air India plans to commence its scheduled operations to and from Jeddah from 5 March," the airline said.

As part of this, Air India will operate two flights to Mumbai and one to Delhi from Jeddah, it said.

With airspace curbs in the Middle East due to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, flight services have been significantly impacted since February 28.

The airline also said it has started operating a few flights to and from Dubai and Jeddah to bring back stranded passengers giving highest priority to their safety and wellbeing.

Besides, the airline said, it has also planned to operate an additional service early on March 5 on the Mumbai-Dubai-Delhi route with a B777 aircraft with larger capacity to fly back stranded passengers.

Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers impacted by the suspension of its flights to the Middle East and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements and options of full refunds or complimentary rescheduling, Air India said.