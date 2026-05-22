Air India flight from Bengaluru makes emergency landing at Delhi airport after engine fire alert

An Air India flight from Bengaluru to Delhi carrying 160 passengers and crew made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Thursday evening after the cockpit crew received a suspected engine fire warning, sources said. All passengers and crew members were reported safe.

The airline said the crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely. Passengers and crew later disembarked normally.

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The A320 aircraft was operating flight AI2802 from Bengaluru to Delhi.

"During the aircraft's final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true," the airline said in a statement.

One source said it was yet to be confirmed whether there was an actual fire in the engine.

According to sources, there were 160 passengers and crew members on board the aircraft. Data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed the plane landed at around 9.30 pm.

Air India said it has started a detailed investigation into the incident in coordination with regulatory authorities.

"We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available," the airline added.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, another Air India aircraft carrying 181 passengers suffered a tail strike while landing at the Bengaluru airport. The A321 aircraft, operating flight AI2651 from Delhi to Bengaluru, was subsequently grounded for detailed inspection.