Uddhav accuses BJP of eyeing land of temples, churches & monasteries after Waqf law

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that after rolling out the Waqf law, the BJP is now eying the land of Christians, Jains, Buddhists and even Hindu temples for their "friends".

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad also made a similar accusation, citing an article in the Organiser, the mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Thackeray advised his former ally BJP, which is celebrating its 45th Foundation Day on Sunday, to “behave” in a way Lord Ram did.

“The next step (after Waqf law) would be to eye the land of Christians, Jains, Buddhists and even Hindu temples. They will give prime land to their friends. They have no love for any community,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this week. The government says the law will usher in reforms concerning Muslim religious endowments in the country.

"They have made it public and everyone should open their eyes,” Thackeray said, referring to the Organiser article, which appears to have since been unpublished.

Thackeray was speaking during the launch of the Shiv Sanchar Sena, which will be the party’s IT and communications wing.

When asked whether Sena (UBT) will approach the court over the Waqf Bill like other opposition parties did, he replied in the negative.

Thackeray's party colleague Sanjay Raut said that in future, all Waqf land will go to the “industrialist friends” of the BJP.

Raut said the BJP should not speak on poverty and claimed that money spent by it ahead of last year’s assembly elections was equivalent to the budget of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad claimed that after targeting Muslims, it was now the turn of the Christians in the country.

In a post on X, the MLA from Kalwa-Mumbra constituency in Thane said the RSS mouthpiece has claimed that it is not the Waqf Board but the Catholic Church of India which is the largest landholder in the country.

According to him, the article titled ‘Who has more land in India? The Catholic Church vs Waqf Board Debate’ was published on April 3.

Awhad claimed on X that the article had said, “For many years, there has been a common belief that the Waqf Board is the second largest landowner in India after the government, however, this claim does not align with the actual data on land ownership in the country.” The Catholic Church of India holds the distinction of being the largest non-governmental landowner, possessing vast tracts of land spread across the country, the NCP (SP) legislator said, citing the Organiser article.

As per Awhad, the article also said that the Catholic Church owns around 17.29 crore acres (7 crore hectares) of land across India.

“Much of its land was acquired during British rule. In 1927, the British administration passed the Indian Church Act, facilitating large-scale land grants to the Church,” Awhad wrote in his post, attributing it to the article.

The Organiser article also contended that whether some of the land was obtained through questionable means, he said.

The article assumes significance as it has come at a time when the Waqf Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, has triggered a fierce debate, he said.

“Organiser had opposed the Constitution and the Indian tricolour in 1950,” Awhad claimed, targeting the RSS-linked magazine.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.